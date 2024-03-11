On Track to Better: Workbench rolls out inspired integrated campaign for Halfway Group

At the heart of On Track to Better is Halfway’s tagline: “Your journey keeps getting better”. Workbench harnessed the optimism embodied in the tagline as a springboard to remind South Africans of the beauty, hope and achievements the country has seen since the inception of the Halfway Group 58 years ago. In this time the group has been equally inspired by its customers to do everything possible to keep South Africa and its people on track towards better.

The campaign, centred around proudly South African music and the artists that bring it into the nation’s consciousness, reaffirmed the Halfway Group’s position as an iconic South African brand for all South Africans, maintaining a consistent thread across radio, digital and activations, beginning with the On Track to Better playlist on Spotify.

The playlist comprises thousands of minutes of uplifting, homegrown musicians’ songs – all inspired by South Africa and its people – by artists including South African icons J’Something, Zolani Mahola, Majozi and Qadasi & Maqhinga. In addition to this, Halfway invited a few established and up-and-coming artists to share their stories and sources of inspiration with 94.7 and East Coast Radio listeners. SA’s premier “feelgood” website, Good Things Guy and leading music platform Texx & The City joined the celebrations featuring exclusive content and interviews, inspiring, uplifting and entertaining South Africans nationwide on the “Journey Towards Better”.

The campaign included a series of activations which provided communities with the opportunity to enjoy free intimate “mini-concerts” with their family and friends at selected dealerships across the country. With performances in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape, limited audiences were treated to up-close and personal experiences in partnership with J’Something, Zolani Mahola, Majozi and Qadasi & Maqhinga.

All South Africans were invited to be part of the celebration by listening to the Halfway On track to Better playlist on Spotify, and to share their own choices of South African-inspired songs they believe celebrate the South African journey towards better.

Michael Cook, CEO at Workbench says: “Our beautiful country and its people have inspired South African musicians to express their love for the country in their music. And their music has always been with us – in our journeys, as reminders of what we love about our country.

"What better way than for Halfway to harness the power of music as a vehicle to carry a message of understanding, service and innovation towards a better South Africa.”

Through its collaboration with South Africa’s music community, Workbench and Halfway struck a singular chord with South African audiences, reinforcing that South African brands embracing the “For South Africans, by South Africans” ethos are well-positioned to make meaningful connections with consumers – and the journey continues.