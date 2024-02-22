Industries

    NAB radio stations take on misinformation with public service announcements

    9 Apr 2024
    NAB-affiliated radio stations have launched a campaign on the airwaves, broadcasting Public Service Announcements (PSAs) to combat false information. These PSAs aim to educate the public about the risks associated with misinformation and disinformation. The initiative is part of NAB's Free Radio Initiative, dedicated to leveraging radio airtime to support causes beneficial to the South African community.
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The PSAs remind listeners that, as signatories to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa’s (BCCSA) Codes of Conduct, South Africa’s licensed radio broadcasters play an important role as credible sources of news and information. These broadcasters recognise their
    responsibility to ensure that listeners can rely on them for verified information amidst the false information they could potentially be exposed to across other media platforms.

    "NAB members are signatories to the BCCSA Codes of Conduct – which aim to protect audiences from harmful content – and this reinforces radio's position as a trusted medium for reliable information," said NAB executive director, Nadia Bulbulia.

    Online harms including false information are a constant threat to audiences and the PSAs seek to educate the public about the harmful effects of “fake” news and information. With SA gearing up for its seventh general election on 29 May 2024, the spreading of false information ahead of voting day could have adverse implications, including the manipulation of voters’ perceptions and decisions.

    The NAB believes that through responsible media consumption, citizens can better navigate the modern information landscape. We urge South Africans to tune in to their local radio stations for reliable news and current affairs updates.

