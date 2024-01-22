Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingDash Digital StudioLocation BankOnPoint PRAPO GroupeMediaVERVEKLAHustle Media365 Digitalicandi CQAfriGISClockworkMembrana MediaBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    MSC Cruises launches global integrated marketing campaign, For a greater beauty

    22 Jan 2024
    22 Jan 2024
    Today, 22 January, MSC Cruises launched For a greater beauty, its brand new global integrated marketing campaign.
    Source: MSC Cruises MSC Cruises has launched For a greater beauty, its brand new global integrated marketing campaign
    Source: MSC Cruises MSC Cruises MSC Cruises has launched For a greater beauty, its brand new global integrated marketing campaign

    The contemporary brand of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, the MSC Cruises campaign, will be activated in more than 30 countries worldwide and will be seen through a mix of marketing channels including TV, out-of-home, print media, digital and social media.

    Created in partnership with Dentsu Creative Italy, the was filmed by the Australian director Kiku Ohe.

    Known for his ability to craft compelling visual narratives, and elicit authentic character-driven performances, his highly awarded film craft displays a rare depth and artistry. The production is signed by Birth.

    Filmed on board MSC World Europa, one of 22 modern ships in MSC Cruises’ fleet and the fleet’s first ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and features the latest environmental technology.

    The TV spot encourages audiences to discover the beauty of cruising more consciously with a profound respect for the ocean and the planet.

    Beauty, represented in the film by an alluring voice, invites the audience to immerse themselves in the world’s destinations, in nature and wonderful experiences on and off-board.

    Source: Fathom World
    Source: Fathom World Fathom World

    MSC Cruises is firmly committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its marine operations by 2050.

    The company is also a significant investor in next-generation environmental marine technologies, intending to support their accelerated development and availability industry-wide.

    Read more: advertising, marketing, integrated marketing campaign, TVC, MSC Cruises, tvc campaign
    NextOptions


    Related

    #OrchidsandOnions: Betway stands out at SA20 cricket league
    #OrchidsandOnions: Betway stands out at SA20 cricket league
     2 hours
    #BizTrends2024: Kirsty Bisset - 6 trends, besides AI, likely to shape marketing in 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Kirsty Bisset - 6 trends, besides AI, likely to shape marketing in 2024
     3 hours
    Albert Makoeng is the head of sales at theSALT. Source: Supplied.
    #BizTrends2024: The influencer gold rush - amping up budgets by 30%
     3 days
    Image supplied. Ciaran McKivergan, founder and managing director at 8909 looks at how the migration toward subscription-based social media and AR opportunities is going to make life simultaneously easier and tougher for the creative industry
    #BizTrends2024: Ciaran McKivergan - The migration toward subscription-based social media and AR opportunities
     18 Jan 2024
    Source:
    Warc report: Advertising spend to double in 2024
    18 Jan 2024
    Image supplied.
    Little Black Book's Immortal Awards 2023 winners
    18 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Jordan Major - Instead of trying to do everything, do the simple things exceptionally well
    #BizTrends2024: Jordan Major - Instead of trying to do everything, do the simple things exceptionally well
    17 Jan 2024
    Stellar debut for RAPT Creative in Scopen&#x2019;s 2023 Agency Scope
    Stellar debut for RAPT Creative in Scopen’s 2023 Agency Scope
    16 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz