MSC Cruises launches global integrated marketing campaign, For a greater beauty

Today, 22 January, MSC Cruises launched For a greater beauty, its brand new global integrated marketing campaign.

The contemporary brand of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, the MSC Cruises campaign, will be activated in more than 30 countries worldwide and will be seen through a mix of marketing channels including TV, out-of-home, print media, digital and social media.

Created in partnership with Dentsu Creative Italy, the was filmed by the Australian director Kiku Ohe.

Known for his ability to craft compelling visual narratives, and elicit authentic character-driven performances, his highly awarded film craft displays a rare depth and artistry. The production is signed by Birth.

Filmed on board MSC World Europa, one of 22 modern ships in MSC Cruises’ fleet and the fleet’s first ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and features the latest environmental technology.

The TV spot encourages audiences to discover the beauty of cruising more consciously with a profound respect for the ocean and the planet.

Beauty, represented in the film by an alluring voice, invites the audience to immerse themselves in the world’s destinations, in nature and wonderful experiences on and off-board.

MSC Cruises is firmly committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its marine operations by 2050.

The company is also a significant investor in next-generation environmental marine technologies, intending to support their accelerated development and availability industry-wide.