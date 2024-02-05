Mike Abel wants to challenge perspectives with new podcast Willing & Abel

At this point in history, we need, more than ever, to challenge perspectives. How can we establish connections with individuals, even amidst our diverse viewpoints? Balancing resilience with openness, optimism with pragmatism, as well as traditional values with technological advancements, poses a challenge. How do we continue to progress and evolve as a community? Mike Abel, a prominent figure in South Africa's marketing, advertising, and communications field, aims to address these queries in his latest podcast, Willing & Abel.

Source: @mikeabel67

Abel is the founder of the award-winning agency M&C Saatchi Abel, the fastest-growing advertising agency in the history of South Africa. In candid conversations with some of the nation’s top minds in business, entertainment, branding and social entrepreneurship, Abel explores the subjects of leadership, intuition, how to contribute meaningfully in this uncertain world, and who to take with you on the journey.

Why a podcast, and why now? “Comments sections on news sites and social platforms are not known for their nuance,” says Abel, a regular columnist. “So, I started this podcast to provide a space for conversations that allow for complexity and challenge perspectives. It’s also a continuation of the ideas in my book, Willing & Abel: Lessons from a Decade in Crisis, and my ongoing belief in embracing a spirit of radical openness and sincere generosity. I hope this podcast inspires listeners to feel optimistic despite all the reasons to despair and take action in some positive way. And know that each one of us is part of the solution.”

Abel continues: “Democratising these invaluable insights gives listeners a ‘fly on the wall’ opportunity to glean wisdom, learnings, and lessons from brilliant and accomplished minds across sectors and industries.”

Guests include Takealot Group executive chairperson Mamongae Mahlare, Rise Mzansi national leader Songezo Zibi, Veldskoen founder and CEO Nick Dreyer, Lift co-founder Gidon Novick, executive coach Joanne Smollan, national cultural icon David Kramer, South African AI Association (SAAIA) founder Dr Nick Bradshaw, social entrepreneur Ayanda Vabaza-Mvandaba, investor and consumer champion Steven Nathan, community changemaker Mbali Ntuli and M&C Saatchi Group South Africa CEO Jacques Burger.

While this is Abel’s first podcast, it is not his first foray into the social impact space. He has consulted with and supported many NGOs and was pivotal in creating The Street Store, the world’s first free pop-up clothing “store” for those in need, which is celebrating its 10th year in 2024.

The first three episodes of Willing & Abel are available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and most other popular podcast platforms. Listeners can subscribe to ensure they don’t miss new episodes, which are released every week until May 2024. The podcast was produced by 2Stories.

Find out more at https://www.willingandabel.co.za/.