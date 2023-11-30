Beyond the Billboard the first OOH podcast launching in South Africa March 2024

This podcast will cover OOH advertising and more across South Africa and Rest of Africa.

Carlson and Brown are experts in the field of out-of-home (OOH) advertising, with over 12+ years of experience. They have successfully led OOH departments in large media agency groups in South Africa, gaining a comprehensive understanding of the OOH landscape, its complexities, challenges, and benefits. They have also developed key relationships with partners in this ever-evolving space. To share their insights and knowledge, they have created a podcast where they invite industry experts to discuss insightful and topical OOH discussions. The objective of the podcast is to inform, educate, inspire, and guide the industry in South Africa and the rest of Africa on all things OOH.

Livia Brown, co-host and co-founder of Beyond the Billboard shares her elation on the launch of the podcast: “Through radical collaboration we have already and will continue to see immense growth within the OOH industry. I am very proud and excited to be at the forefront of bringing this podcast to life with Kirsty. Our combined experience from working with major brands and clients within major global media agencies enables us to set the stage for OOH to be centred in the spotlight to shine. We want to create a space where we ask the hard questions, dive deep to gain rich understanding and a space that helps us celebrate this magnificent media channel in all its glory.”

Kirsty Carlson co-host and co-founder explains: “The content plan involves hosting discussions on interesting and current topics, such as fragmentation, data & measurement, programmatic DOOH, innovation, OOH creative best practice, trends and more. In these episodes, clients and media partners are invited as our guests to share their views, experiences and insights on the relevant topics. This platform has been designed to educate and inspire, and to reflect the values and objectives of Beyond the Billboard.

"Livia and I are passionate about OOH and believe in the benefits and effectiveness of this medium. The name of the concept itself provides insight into its foundation. The aim is to take the listeners beyond just a billboard and to view OOH from all perspectives, exploring all it has to offer and its dynamism in such a tech-forward and fast-paced industry. We ask the industry to please join us on this journey and celebrate the launch of a platform that we believe will add value to the industry.”

Launching with them as their sponsor is Nalesa Media. “As a 100% black female led media owner it just made sense for us to join the all female team of Livia and Kirsty and look forward to going on this exciting journey with them! We truly value our contributions and sponsorship toward Beyond the Billboard. We believe that our partnership will play a positive role in making the podcast an extraordinary and impactful experience. We look forward to learning and growing together with Livia and Kirsty on this epic journey.” said Palesa Mabuse, managing director at Nalesa Media.

Both Carlson and Brown are excited to launch their podcast and look forward to the insightful conversations it will spark.

Kirsty Carlson

Senior experienced director with a demonstrated history of working in the South Africa and rest of Africa media and advertising industry.

In her career, Carlson has also developed and led successful OOH centralised shared service departments for two large media groups in South Africa.

Over and above Carlson’s media experience, she is experienced and passionate about operations, empowerment, and people development.

Livia Brown

Brown has experience in the media industry and until recently was the general manager for Posterscope South Africa, the largest specialist out-of-home media agency in South Africa, part of the dentsu media group. In March 2022, she founded what3things, a strategic consulting services business specialising in OOH, media, and management services.

In March 2023 Brown, along with OOH media partners, launched dooh.co.za and she serves as the editor-in-chief and is responsible for all the content on the platform, as well as selecting relevant topics and thought leaders to contribute to the platform. Livia is an industry leader in the out-of-home media space and has marketing expertise that comes from over 12 years of working on major brands in the following industries: FMCG, quick service restaurants, airlines, banking, alcohol, and insurance.