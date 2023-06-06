Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesLGYehBaby Marketing CreativesDentsuThe Walt Disney Company AfricaEverlyticPrimedia BroadcastingAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingLitha CommunicationsThe Publicity WorkshopHook, Line & SinkerSoapboxMediamarkBrave GroupWetpaint AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Zimasa Vibaza @mooshtaffa Joins us to talk Land and Elections Results!

Zimasa Vibaza @mooshtaffa Joins us to talk Land and Elections Results!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    LG launches global campaign ‘Optimism your feed’ to help bring more balance to social media feeds

    Issued by LG
    6 Jun 2024
    6 Jun 2024
    LG Electronics (LG) launched a global campaign called ‘Optimism your feed,’ which aims to help users bring more optimism to their social media experience by inviting them to proactively engage with positive and inspiring content on their feeds.
    LG launches global campaign &#x2018;Optimism your feed&#x2019; to help bring more balance to social media feeds

    “As a customer-focused brand, LG is a passionate champion of optimism. We aim to create positive changes in people’s lives by being intentional with our positive activities both online and in the real world,” said Kim Hyo-eun, vice president and head of LG’s Brand Management Division.

    “In the AI era, LG remains committed to our unwavering promise of ‘Life’s Good.’ We will continue to enhance our customers’ lives with a human-centric approach, fostering hope for a better future.”

    A new global survey commissioned by LG found that social media is both a source of anxiety and a place where people turn to be entertained, keep up with friends and family, and stay informed about news and current events.

    According to the survey, almost half of respondents (45%) report their social media feeds consist of an equal or greater amount of negative content than positive content.

    One in four respondents (28%) claimed negative content on their social media feeds has increased their anxiety and one in five (20%) said it has made them unhappy. Other studies also suggest that algorithms often promote negative and niche conversations.

    The global survey sought to understand the triggers that affect how algorithms work and how to increase your feed’s positive content. The result is the ‘Optimism your feed’ playlist of original content that, when interacted with, will pull more optimistic content into your feed. ‘Optimism your feed’ is part of LG’s global Life’s Good campaign, introduced last year to inspire and encourage people to approach life with an optimistic attitude.

    Created in collaboration with global influencers renowned for their optimistic influences including Tina Choi, Victoria Browne, Josh Harmon and more, the ‘Optimism your feed’ playlist includes over 20 short-form videos ranging from motivation to feel-good content.

    LG launches global campaign &#x2018;Optimism your feed&#x2019; to help bring more balance to social media feeds

    Additionally, LG is consulting with social media experts including professor Casey Fiesler, an information scientist and technology ethicist, with a PhD in human-centred computing.

    Fiesler researches and teaches in the areas of technology ethics, internet policy, and online communities, and has published on topics such as social media content moderation and recommender systems. She also educates the public on these topics as a content creator.

    Social media has become an integral part of our lives, and algorithms play a significant role in the content that we see in these spaces. LG’s global playlist and campaign gives users the opportunity to see more positive and uplifting posts. By being more conscious about what we choose to engage with, we can bring stronger optimism, balance and happiness to our lives.

    According to Fiesler, “Recommendation algorithms determine what we see on social media by predicting what content we are likely to engage with. These algorithms can therefore send us down ever more specific niches – for good and for bad. Research has shown that left unchecked, users can go down negative rabbit holes and encounter harmful content quite quickly. One of our first lines of defense needs to be improving our digital literacy, and paying more attention to how algorithms influence our online experiences. And the good news is that we do have some control over the input for these algorithmic predictions; if we choose to engage with optimistic content, there’s a good possibility we will see more of it.”

    Victoria Browne, a global influencer and TEDx Talk speaker, said, “The algorithms on our social channel can have a big impact on the content we see online, which impacts our mental health. That’s why I’m passionate about ‘Optimism your feed’, and I hope that people use this playlist as a foundation to retrain their algorithm and encourage positivity in all aspects of their lives. So much of the stigma and difficulty of tackling mental health is that it is unseen. With this campaign, we are saying you should reach out to your friends, and that we can help each other. Our algorithm should recommend content that makes us feel more connected to people, not less.”

    The ‘Optimism your feed’ playlist can be found on LG’s global TikTok channel (@lge_lifesgood) and global YouTube channel (@LGGlobal), and will later spread to various social media platforms through collaborations with influencers around the world. More details can be found on the campaign page on lg.com (lg.com/lifesgood).

    Read more: LG, marketing campaign
    NextOptions
    LG
    LG's philosophy revolves around people, sincerity, and sticking to the fundamentals. It is to understand our customers and to offer optimum solutions and new experiences through ceaseless innovation, thus helping our customers lead better lives.

    Related

    LG Electronics MEA leads with innovation in new home entertainment lineup
    LGLG Electronics MEA leads with innovation in new home entertainment lineup
    13 May 2024
    Don&#x2019;t leave chaos in your wake
    Capital LegacyDon’t leave chaos in your wake
    16 Apr 2024
    Revolutionising laundry: LG unveils the ultimate top loader
    LGRevolutionising laundry: LG unveils the ultimate top loader
    28 Mar 2024
    Experience the magic of this year&#x2019;s Oscar-winning movies on your LG OLED TV
    LGExperience the magic of this year’s Oscar-winning movies on your LG OLED TV
    25 Mar 2024
    Image supplied. Retroviral and Panther Punch Productions spoof campaign for DStv's Chasing the Sun 2 went viral, hitting one million views in the first 24 hours
    DStv Chasing the Sun 2 spoof campaign, #SACMAD, that urges men to be "stronger teargether" goes viral
     25 Mar 2024
    Game celebrates Leap Day by sending a can of Koo beans to space
    Game celebrates Leap Day by sending a can of Koo beans to space
    27 Feb 2024
    Jive's 'We Mos All Family' frenzy hits Western Cape
    Jive's 'We Mos All Family' frenzy hits Western Cape
    19 Dec 2023
    Celebrating GrowthLab's two-year anniversary: Empowering young talent at Clockwork
    ClockworkCelebrating GrowthLab's two-year anniversary: Empowering young talent at Clockwork
    6 Jun 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz