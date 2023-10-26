Industries

    Klipdrift launches "That's Gold" campaign: Celebrating golden moments with the Springboks

    Issued by Heineken Beverages
    1 Jul 2024
    1 Jul 2024
    Continuing their support of the Springboks’ journey to gold in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Klipdrift – proud partner of the Springbok rugby team – has unveiled its new "That's Gold" campaign, echoing its belief in the Boks, and celebrating meaningful moments between friends.
    Klipdrift launches &quot;That's Gold&quot; campaign: Celebrating golden moments with the Springboks

    The campaign kicks off with the rugby-themed “Ice” TV spot, reminding fans to rally their crew to ensure they're prepared for game day excitement before the action kicks off – with Klipdrift and ice, naturally – to elevate golden moments with every sip.

    The overall campaign theme of camaraderie and celebration continues on digital billboards, highlighting how the Springboks unite the nation, and how Klipdrift brings friends together for golden moments.

    Leading up to the game, social media will remind Klipdrift fans to assemble their crew and grab a Klipdrift in anticipation of the epic weekend showdown. Interactive polls, score predictions and engaging stories will allow followers to join in the excitement of the moment, making the lead-up to the action as exhilarating as the game on the field.

    Klipdrift launches &quot;That's Gold&quot; campaign: Celebrating golden moments with the Springboks

    Fans will also get to play along with a rugby-themed game where they get assigned a Springbok player at the start of every Bok test match. They can then follow the game on their mobile phones as their assigned Bok player accumulates (or loses) points for their on-field performance. Based on their final accumulated score at the end of the match, fans then qualify for tiered Klipdrift prizes worth R150,000 – and a spot on the leaderboard for a chance to win their share of R50,000.

    Says Warrick Wyngaard, Klipdrift senior brand manager, “The only thing better than celebrating your favourite team with a glass of Klipdrift and ice, is doing so with your crew, and winning amazing prizes while you’re at it! It’s taking moments that matter and making them golden with #GoldbetweenFriends”.

    So, get in on the action and win exciting prizes. Fans can register for the game by scanning a QR code at point of sale, by dialling *120*1159# or by visiting http://www.klipdriftthatsgold.co.za.

    Klipdrift launches &quot;That's Gold&quot; campaign: Celebrating golden moments with the Springboks

    Klipdrift will also be staging brand activation experiences in cities hosting Springbok games – Pretoria, Durban, Bloemfontein, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Nelspruit – where fans will get to immerse themselves in the #ThatsGold experience, watch the game, and win exciting prizes.

    Continuing the excitement in-store, consumers can look forward to retail experiences and promotions that drive home the message: Play. Watch. Win together. That's gold.

    Follow Klipdrift on social media @klipdriftbrandy to be sure you’re in on the action. Or sign up http://www.klipdrift.co.za/SignUp to be the first in the know and for extra chances to win.

    #ThatsGold
    #GoldbetweenFriends
    Klipdrift supports responsible drinking. Alcohol not for persons under the age of 18 years.

    Heineken Beverages
    HEINEKEN Beverages was formed in 2023 following the merger of HEINEKEN South Africa, Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited.

