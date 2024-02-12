Jurassic Park is about to roar into Joburg for the first time on this scale

Dino-lovers, rejoice! This isn't just any ordinary exhibit, it’s a rugby-field-sized area, featuring a heart-pounding journey into the past where - for the first time in Johannesburg - giant 7m, scientifically accurate animatronic dinosaurs await your family’s discovery. From the iconic Tyrannosaurus rex to the mesmerising Dilophosaurus, Monolophosaurus, Gastonia, and Stegosaurus, prepare to encounter these magnificent creatures in all their glory.

But that's not all – the Jurassic excitement doesn't stop there! Dive headfirst into a world of reptilian revelry with dino-themed rides featuring cars from the movie Jurassic Park, electrifying train adventures, fossil excavations, and an array of stalls bursting with dino-tastic toys and clothing. And for the little explorers among us, there's a playground that'll unleash their inner palaeontologist faster than a T-rex can roar.

Get ready to roar with these unmissable activities:

Dino Rides: Hold on tight as you embark on a thrilling journey aboard the Dino Rides – an experience that'll leave your child's imagination soaring.

Dinosaur Nest Playground: Let your little adventurers roam free in the Dinosaur Nest Playground, where every corner holds the promise of prehistoric fun and excitement.

Jurassic Cars: Buckle up for an adrenaline-fueled ride through the ages with Jurassic Cars – an excellent adventure.

Soft Play Playground: Dive into the Soft Play Playground, where safety meets excitement, and Jurassic wonders await around every corner.

Dino Train: All aboard the Dino Train for a whimsical journey through time, where every twist and turn unveils a new prehistoric marvel.

Bug Train: Join the Bug Train for a delightful ride perfect for our littlest adventurers, adding a sprinkle of whimsy to their dino-themed escapade.

Princess Cars: Calling all young royalty! Climb aboard the Princess Cars for an enchanting adventure fit for the kings and queens of the dinosaur kingdom.

Dino Instant Photos: Capture the magic of your journey with Dino Instant Photos – the perfect memento to treasure your unforgettable Jurassic experience.

Dino Egg Instant Photos: Commemorate your visit with Dino Egg Instant Photos, preserving the excitement of your journey in a unique and unforgettable way.

Important:

Please note that you will be required to purchase a Rand Show ticket to access the Dinosaur Exhibition area. Purchasing tickets online before the show will ensure that you get VIP treatment by skipping the queue. A Rand Show ticket will allow you access to viewing the Giant dino’s, face painting and free puppet shows during the day as well as access to the Rand Show exhibitions and activations. All other Dinosaur interactions and activations are ticketed separately.

Link to purchase Rand Show tickets: https://rb.gy/2cwcv0

