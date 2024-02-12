WhatTheFanta: Fanta's mystery flavour revealed as apple pie

After months of exhilarating guesswork, adventurous sip-testing, and endless fun, Fanta has unveiled the mysterious limited-edition flavour - an unanticipated yet delightful apple pie. This distinctive flavour combines dessert-inspired notes with an enticing purple hue.

Source: Coca-Cola

"We have been thrilled by the response to our #WhatTheFanta campaign in South Africa. We know everyone loves a mystery flavour challenge and our mission is to inject playfulness into the grey of the everyday. This fun flavour mystery got Fanta enthusiasts across South Africa involved, guessing, and discussing what the mystery flavour could be," said Ramokone Ledwaba, senior marketing director at Coca-Cola Africa.

Our thrilling #WhatTheFanta campaign offered more than just website clues. Consumers enjoyed a thrilling treasure hunt through the streets of Mzansi, finding novel Fanta clues at participating retailers. This campaign reached new heights with influencer collaborations, digital promotions, TV commercials, and enticing instant wins.

The new apple pie flavour embodies Fanta’s vibrant spirit, creating a wave of excitement through its dessert-themed flavour containing no added sugar. True to Fanta’s legacy, it continues to encourage its fans to embrace a playful and adventurous outlook on life.