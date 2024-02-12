Industries

    #WhatTheFanta: Fanta's mystery flavour revealed as apple pie

    12 Feb 2024
    12 Feb 2024
    After months of exhilarating guesswork, adventurous sip-testing, and endless fun, Fanta has unveiled the mysterious limited-edition flavour - an unanticipated yet delightful apple pie. This distinctive flavour combines dessert-inspired notes with an enticing purple hue.
    Source: Coca-Cola
    Source: Coca-Cola

    "We have been thrilled by the response to our #WhatTheFanta campaign in South Africa. We know everyone loves a mystery flavour challenge and our mission is to inject playfulness into the grey of the everyday. This fun flavour mystery got Fanta enthusiasts across South Africa involved, guessing, and discussing what the mystery flavour could be," said Ramokone Ledwaba, senior marketing director at Coca-Cola Africa.

    Our thrilling #WhatTheFanta campaign offered more than just website clues. Consumers enjoyed a thrilling treasure hunt through the streets of Mzansi, finding novel Fanta clues at participating retailers. This campaign reached new heights with influencer collaborations, digital promotions, TV commercials, and enticing instant wins.

    The new apple pie flavour embodies Fanta’s vibrant spirit, creating a wave of excitement through its dessert-themed flavour containing no added sugar. True to Fanta’s legacy, it continues to encourage its fans to embrace a playful and adventurous outlook on life.

    Source: African Press Organisation

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

    Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup


