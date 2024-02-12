Eben Etzebeth named Berocca brand ambassador

Berocca has a strong heritage which dates back to the 1960’s. It is reportedly the world’s most clinically studied B-complex energy multivitamin which supports everyday health. Accompanied by a balanced diet and exercise, Berocca's blend of vitamin B, vitamin C, calcium, magnesium, and zinc can help improve mental sharpness, physical energy, and reduce fatigue.

Image supplied

The collaboration between Eben Etzebeth and Berocca marks a union that is geared towards bringing consumers closer to the action. This ambassadorship with Etzebeth ties in perfectly with Berocca’s mission to support many consumers such as athletes to stay sharp and physically fit to reach their full potential.

Etzebeth expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, "I am thrilled to join forces with the Berocca brand. The brand’s commitment to support peak performance aligns perfectly with my own goals on and off the rugby field. Together, we aim to inspire individuals to unlock their full potential".

Along with encouraging consumers to take care of their physical and mental health and demonstrating to them the opportunities that come with sports, the partnership will also feature exclusive content that highlights Eben’s training regimens and way of life, which are all centered around the significance of enhancing health and wellness.

“We are thrilled to welcome and collaborate with Eben as we continue to grow the Berocca brand presence in South Africa. Eben’s resilience, dedication towards excellence, and relentless pursuit of success and performance makes him an ideal partner to communicate our trusted formula of achieving the right mental and physical performance”, says Nompumelelo Thwala, senior brand manager for Berocca at Bayer South East Africa.

Through collaborations like this one, Bayer hopes to change the way people think about health and wellness by sharing knowledge that inspires them to think beyond traditional ideas of healthcare and daily responsibility for personal healthcare.