Join the Rand Show SMME Summit

Following the incredible success of the inaugural 2023 SMME Summit at the Rand Show, South Africa’s ultimate consumer exhibition, this year’s Summit is taking things to a whole new level.

“Throughout our history, the Rand Show has always helped to launch, support, and grow business for South Africans in the SMME space,” says Adele Hartdegen, CEO of the Rand Show. “This year our dedicated focus is on showcasing SMME success stories at our Summit.”

The purpose of the Rand Show SMME Summit is to directly link SMMEs with corporate and public sector representatives that play a role in the SMME sector in terms of funding, training, and access to market. The Rand Show will also be introducing a pitching forum for youth entrepreneurs with a prize of R10,000 to the development of their business.

Participation

SMMEs who sign up for selected stand packages will benefit from two significant concepts designed to aid SMMEs to increase profit, grow their businesses, and set themselves up for success – in addition the incredible foot traffic they will get at The Rand Show (last year saw more than 80,000 people in attendance).

Business stand competition

The first concept is a competition in which business stands will be judged by Rand Show attendees. This carries a cash prize total of R50,000 towards the business’ development as well as significant PR benefits for the winner.

How to Enter the SMME Competition

Every SMME exhibiting in Hall 7 will have the opportunity to register to attend the SMME Summit, and only SMMEs who attend the Summit will qualify for the cash prize.

Attendees of the Rand Show will engage with the SMME stands and rate their experience via the Rand Show app, judging them on three criteria: stand look and feel, service received, and product on offer.

The winning SMME will receive a cash prize of R50,000 towards the development of their business, but they will be required to provide feedback to the Rand Show on how the money was spent and how it contributed to their business over the next 12-month period. The Rand Show PR team will interview the winning SMME and create post-show campaigns, and the SMME will receive exposure on the Rand Show social and digital media platforms where the 'winning cheque' will be handed over on the last day of the show.

Free business summit

The second concept will see all those classified as SMMEs invited to attend a free SMME business summit alongside corporate and public sector representatives who can assist in the areas of finance, training, and market access. The full-day summit will take place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec and will focus on helping businesses with everything from gaining funding to taking their products to market.

Additional opportunities

For a fee of R35,000, corporates and public sector entities who want to participate in the summit will receive:

SMME contact database



30-minute speaking slot at the summit



Branding on the screen during the summit



On-camera interview explaining their involvement with SMMEs with footage to be used on Rand Show platforms and post-event show exposure reels



Interviews on Power FM

Proposed summit topics

The following topics have been identified as potentials for the Summit:

Access to funding and business cash flow planning

Digitisation and digital presence

Access to training and free education options

Market access and exposure

Sustainable profitability and growth

Point of Sale and banking solutions

Motivational talk by SMME owners who have established a successful business



