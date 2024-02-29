Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Rand ShowBizcommunity.comEdge GrowthAWIEFEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

SMEs Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

How long will the ANC continue fooling South Africans ?

How long will the ANC continue fooling South Africans ?

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Join the Rand Show SMME Summit

    Issued by Rand Show
    29 Feb 2024
    29 Feb 2024
    Following the incredible success of the inaugural 2023 SMME Summit at the Rand Show, South Africa’s ultimate consumer exhibition, this year’s Summit is taking things to a whole new level.
    Join the Rand Show SMME Summit

    “Throughout our history, the Rand Show has always helped to launch, support, and grow business for South Africans in the SMME space,” says Adele Hartdegen, CEO of the Rand Show. “This year our dedicated focus is on showcasing SMME success stories at our Summit.”

    The purpose of the Rand Show SMME Summit is to directly link SMMEs with corporate and public sector representatives that play a role in the SMME sector in terms of funding, training, and access to market. The Rand Show will also be introducing a pitching forum for youth entrepreneurs with a prize of R10,000 to the development of their business.

    Participation

    SMMEs who sign up for selected stand packages will benefit from two significant concepts designed to aid SMMEs to increase profit, grow their businesses, and set themselves up for success – in addition the incredible foot traffic they will get at The Rand Show (last year saw more than 80,000 people in attendance).

    Business stand competition

    The first concept is a competition in which business stands will be judged by Rand Show attendees. This carries a cash prize total of R50,000 towards the business’ development as well as significant PR benefits for the winner.

    How to Enter the SMME Competition

    Every SMME exhibiting in Hall 7 will have the opportunity to register to attend the SMME Summit, and only SMMEs who attend the Summit will qualify for the cash prize.

    Attendees of the Rand Show will engage with the SMME stands and rate their experience via the Rand Show app, judging them on three criteria: stand look and feel, service received, and product on offer.

    The winning SMME will receive a cash prize of R50,000 towards the development of their business, but they will be required to provide feedback to the Rand Show on how the money was spent and how it contributed to their business over the next 12-month period. The Rand Show PR team will interview the winning SMME and create post-show campaigns, and the SMME will receive exposure on the Rand Show social and digital media platforms where the 'winning cheque' will be handed over on the last day of the show.

    Free business summit

    The second concept will see all those classified as SMMEs invited to attend a free SMME business summit alongside corporate and public sector representatives who can assist in the areas of finance, training, and market access. The full-day summit will take place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec and will focus on helping businesses with everything from gaining funding to taking their products to market.

    Join the Rand Show SMME Summit

    Additional opportunities

    For a fee of R35,000, corporates and public sector entities who want to participate in the summit will receive:

    • SMME contact database
    • 30-minute speaking slot at the summit
    • Branding on the screen during the summit
    • On-camera interview explaining their involvement with SMMEs with footage to be used on Rand Show platforms and post-event show exposure reels
    • Interviews on Power FM

    Proposed summit topics

    The following topics have been identified as potentials for the Summit:

    1. Access to funding and business cash flow planning
    2. Digitisation and digital presence
    3. Access to training and free education options
    4. Market access and exposure
    5. Sustainable profitability and growth
    6. Point of Sale and banking solutions
    7. Motivational talk by SMME owners who have established a successful business

    For all sponsorship opportunities please contact Didi Okoro at az.oc.wohsdnar@idid.

    For more information, please visit the Rand Show website.

    Purchase tickets here.

    Follow The Rand Show on social media for exciting news, updates, event announcements, competition announcements, and a lot more! Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn

    Read more: Nasrec, Rand Show, Didi Okoro, Adele Hartdegen
    NextOptions
    Rand Show
    Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.

    Related

    Kids &#x2013; become famous and win
    Rand ShowKids – become famous and win
    Youngster's paradise at the Rand Show
    Rand ShowYoungster's paradise at the Rand Show
    From security to success: The evolving journey of Prince Moloi
    Rand ShowFrom security to success: The evolving journey of Prince Moloi
    Spot the Rand Show bus or taxi and win
    Rand ShowSpot the Rand Show bus or taxi and win
    Renard van Blerk to add to the JEC Rand Show team offering
    Rand ShowRenard van Blerk to add to the JEC Rand Show team offering
    2023: What a year we've had!
    Rand Show2023: What a year we've had!
    Johannesburg Expo Centre: A cultural and economic cornerstone of South Africa
    Rand ShowJohannesburg Expo Centre: A cultural and economic cornerstone of South Africa
    Source: © 123rf AAXO introduced its 2023/24 board at its AGM
    AAXO introduces 2023/24 board
    3 Aug 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz