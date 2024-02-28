Industries

    SAB Foundation seeks applicants for 2024 Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards

    28 Feb 2024
    28 Feb 2024
    Applications are open for the annual SAB Foundation Social Innovation Awards and Disability Empowerment Awards.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Prizes range from R300,000 to R1.3m in funding, and each award winner will receive valuable business skills development, coaching, mentorship, and technical support.

    The awards are open to entrepreneurs who have an innovative solution that tackles social issues faced by underserved communities or enhances economic access and empowerment for persons with disabilities.

    The Social Innovation Awards are aimed at innovators, entrepreneurs, and social enterprises with prototypes or early-stage businesses that can address a social problem in a new or innovative way. Previous winners have worked in very diverse sectors, from health, to housing, education, rural livelihoods, energy, water, financial inclusion and many more. These products, services, business models and processes should directly address the social challenges that are faced by low-income women, youth, or people living in rural areas.

    The Disability Empowerment Awards recognise entrepreneurs or social enterprises that have developed an innovation that improves access to the economy and/ or provides solutions for persons living with disabilities, whilst generating enough revenue to become sustainable.

    “South Africa, as a whole, places a lot of hope on small businesses and entrepreneurs to create jobs for the future,” says Itumeleng Dhlamini, head of programmes at the SAB Foundation. "Each success story boosts not just economic growth in our country, but the restoration of hope and dignity for all."

    These awards are open to South African citizens aged 18 and above, who have a proven track record of innovation development. Early submissions are encouraged.

    Visit https://www.sabfoundation.co.za/social-innovation-awards to read the eligibility criteria and apply now.

