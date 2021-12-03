SAB's Tholoana Enterprise Programme seeks high-potential entrepreneurs

Applications for the next cohort of the SAB Foundation's Tholoana Enterprise Programme have opened.

Sabelo Lindani - Contour Enviro Group |Source: SAB Foundation

"Since 2015, this programme has delivered exceptional results for hundreds of entrepreneurs from all over South Africa. It is a tremendous opportunity for high-potential small business owners who are committed to achieving overall personal and business growth

"The Tholoana Enterprise Programme has been designed to support entrepreneurs across all business sectors, and each year we actively seek participation from women, youth, people living in rural areas, and persons with disabilities," SAB Foundation said.

Participants in this 18-month programme can expect to engage in a thorough process of self-assessment, goal setting, and strategic planning tailored to their personal and business needs.

Once selected, these aspiring entrepreneurs will receive extensive personal and business skills development, one-on-one mentorship, access to markets, and practical business tools, with the aim to help them become resilient business owners.

"Through our research over the years, we understand the different challenges faced by entrepreneurs. As part of the Tholoana Enterprise Programme we provide wraparound support for our participants, such as mental health assistance, so that they can succeed in unlocking their full potential," SAB Foundation said.

Do you have what it takes?

Before applying, please read the eligibility criteria below:

• Businesses must be operational for at least 12 months.

• Businesses should be 51% Black-owned and managed.

• Businesses must be headquartered in South Africa.

• The applicant must manage the business full-time.

• Applicants should have the relevant skills and experience for their business.

For more information, email az.oc.alotef@anaolohtnoitadnuofbas or call 086 181 9209 for assistance with your application.