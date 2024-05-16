Industries

    How to get your executives on South Africa’s hottest investment video podcast

    16 May 2024
    Smart Money with Alishia Seckam is South Africa’s most popular finance and investment podcast.
    Smart Money with Alishia Seckam is South Africa’s premier finance and investment video podcast, and an excellent platform to promote your executives.

    Hosted by leading financial journalist Alishia Seckam, Smart Money has featured a long list of top executives from South Africa’s most prominent companies.

    This includes:

    • Danie Matthee – OUTsurance CEO
    • Jacques Celliers – FNB CEO
    • Shaun Ruiters – PPS Investments CEO
    • Sangeeth Sewnath – Ninety One Deputy MD
    • Charles Savage – Purple Group CEO
    • Cy Jacobs – 36One CEO
    • Leila Fourie – JSE CEO
    • Peter Armitage – Anchor Capital CEO
    • Jorge Mendes – Cell C CEO

    These business leaders have appeared on Smart Money with Alishia Seckam thanks to the influential audience the podcast reaches. This ensures their message reaches the right people.

    Their companies also recognise the importance of executive branding in building trust and visibility for their brand, which further encourages the executives to take part.

    Take part in Smart Money

    Your executives can feature as interview guests on Smart Money.

    Here’s how it works:

    • You provide us with your executive’s details and discussion topic.
    • A senior journalist compiles interview questions and shares them with you for approval.
    • Once the questions are approved, we organise a suitable interview time.
    • The interview takes place and is recorded.
    • Our multimedia team edits the interview and sends the final video to you for approval.
    • We publish and share the interview on YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, and the Smart Money and Daily Investor websites.

    We take of everything for you, and guarantee your interview gets excellent exposure.

    Contact Daily Investor’s marketing team to get featured on Smart Money.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

