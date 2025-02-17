Hisense named official partner of the Fifa Club World Cup 2025

Hisense, the global consumer electronics and home appliances brand, has entered into an official partnership for the Fifa Club World Cup.

Image supplied

The announcement was made at a special event at Shanghai Tower attended by Fifa president Gianni Infantino, Fifa secretary general Mattias Grafström, and Hisense group chairman Jia Shaoqian.

Speaking at the partnership launch, Infantino said: "We are delighted to welcome Hisense, a global market-leading brand, as an official partner of the Fifa Club World Cup 2025. Hisense’s commitment to innovation and technology aligns with our vision for this tournament, which will bring together the 32 best teams from around the world for an unforgettable celebration of our game that will revolutionise club football.”

“This partnership will offer fans unique ways to engage with the tournament, both on and off the pitch, while laying a technological and innovation-led foundation for the Fifa Club World Cup to flourish."

The Fifa Club World Cup 2025 will unite the world's 32 top clubs every four years. The partnership with this inaugural edition of the tournament will provide a platform for Hisense to further grow its global brand among fans of the world’s most popular sport and club teams.

Shaoqian added: “We are proud to be an official partner of the Fifa Club World Cup 2025, which is a competition among the top clubs from all six confederations, representing a dialogue between champions, a collision of first-class excellence. This perfectly aligns with Hisense’s pursuit of the champion spirit and our latest corporate goal to build a world-class enterprise and brand.”

Hisense aims to build a world-class enterprise and brand with a continued focus on top-tier sports assets. By officially signing on as an official partner for the Fifa Club World Cup 2025, the planet's brand-new premier club competition, Hisense is advancing its sports marketing strategy and accelerating its globalisation efforts.

Hisense has been a global partner for two consecutive Fifa World Cups and three Uefa European Championships. The company is striving for the intelligent development of its products, crossing from TV, Laser TV, air conditioners, and refrigerators.

The collaboration with Fifa underscores Hisense's commitment to delivering pioneering home appliance technology in the pursuit of improving everyday life, with innovative products and technologies in enhancing the viewing experiences for fans worldwide and make football more accessible and more engaging for all.