    Lifestyle Art

    Head for the Clarens Art Fair on 1 May

    The Clarens Arts Festival is on the horizon again, shining bright with big names and intriguing workshops, taking place from 1-4 May.
    Issued by Bullion PR & Communication
    10 Apr 2025
    Artist Anton Smit
    One of South Africa’s most beloved actors, Ian Roberts will take to the stage to talk about his memoir Nomad Heart and will also raise the roof as part of the fabulous Radio Kalahari Orkes.

    Clarens’ own music star Josh Mokoena comes home with his Quartet to showcase his jazzy soul, and popular singer André Schwartz is set to draw the crowds.

    Two superb dramatic performances will be staged: the award-winning musical Vincent, starring Daniel Anderson accompanied by Paul Ferreira, which delves into Van Gogh’s life; and, to commemorate the great writer Breyten Breytenbach, Laurinda Hofmeyr, Koos van der Merwe and Bibi Slippers will celebrate his life and work.

    Tickets are already selling well for raconteur and Comrades king Bruce Fordyce’s event Tales From The Road, (and he’ll be leading the Clarens Parkrun on Saturday!) while a raconteur of a different sort invites you to lunch. Frik de Jager will take you on a fascinating journey around the world in stories and recipes.

    Artist Ryan Loubser
    Photographer Janco Scholtz
    Artist Anton Smit
    Superstar Aussie author Tony Park will share secrets of his bestselling books and his love for South African wildlife, while superstar actress and writer Susan Coetzer will discuss her new book Haas en Harriët and treat you with bubbles and cake.

    If it’s expert opinions that appeal to you, the festival is thrilled to be featuring top journalists Karyn Maughan, Pieter du Toit and TJ Strydom who will be discussing the state of the nation with Piet Croucamp. Of course, it wouldn't be the Clarens festival without dinosaurs! Our resident scientific experts Gideon Groenewald and Rodney Moffet will be talking to Paddy Gordon, manager of the Golden Gate Highlands National Park about the region’s rich fossils and indigenous lore.

    Out on the village square, a blaze of art and sculpture. Close to 40 visual artists will be displaying their work. For example, the celebrated Durban artist Grace Kotze will be here, and Debbie Marx, one of the village’s standout artists will be showcasing her work, along with Sinalo Ntuli’s bright depictions of contemporary African life. Check out the full list on: https://www.clarensartsfestival.co.za/visualartists

    Photographer Janco Scholtz
    If you’re itching to use your hands and imagination, there’s a workshop for you. Have you ever wanted to write down your family’s history? Publisher Melinda Ferguson will get you started, or if you’ve always wanted to draw, Kara Schoeman and others will teach you how.

    Live poetry and pottery, writing and painting, acting and cooking, debates and deep discussions: the Clarens festival is waiting to welcome you.

    Take a look at the full programme and book tickets through the site:

    https://www.clarensartsfestival.co.za/

