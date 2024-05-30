Industries

    Father's Day deals to spoil all the dads at City Lodge Hotels

    Issued by City Lodge Hotel
    30 May 2024
    30 May 2024
    At City Lodge Hotels, we’re celebrating parents this season! After spoiling moms in May, it’s time to treat the dads this June. Our special offer helps families show appreciation for father figures without breaking the bank. Cheers to the 'rents!
    Father's Day deals to spoil all the dads at City Lodge Hotels

    Book now to get up to 30% off the best available (BAR) rate on your Father’s Day weekend booking – valid for stays from 14-17 June 2024 (inclusive) – at participating Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, and Town Lodges, and up to 10% off at participating Road Lodges, when using the booking code CHEERSRENTS on www.citylodgehotels.com.

    There’s more! We’re also running a social media competition this parents’ season, with a weekend away for 4 people and 3 boozy hampers up for grabs. Simply book using the code CHEERSRENTS, take a photo during your stay, and tag us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/CityLodgeHotels/) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/citylodgehotels/), and you’ll be in the running for the lucky draw. Strike a pose with your Johnnie Walker Blonde to stand a chance to win one of the drinks hampers!

    Father's Day deals to spoil all the dads at City Lodge Hotels

    Our fantastic Father’s Day special is available for walk-in, telephone, and email reservations made directly with our hotels and online at www.citylodgehotels.com by selecting the CHEERSRENTS rate in the booking process. Our website lists all the terms and conditions you need to take note of for the promotion and competition.

    “Father's Day is such a special occasion. It gives us the perfect opportunity to go above and beyond in showing our gratitude to the wonderful dads and father figures in our lives. And fathers come in many forms – beloved uncles, supportive family friends, wise mentors, and guiding lights. Instead of making them man the braai yet again this year, why not treat them to a relaxing weekend escape and let us spoil them – and you – this Father’s Day weekend,” says chief operating officer, Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo.

    Father's Day deals to spoil all the dads at City Lodge Hotels
    Father's Day deals to spoil all the dads at City Lodge Hotels

    “All our hotels offer restaurants with delicious meals and a comprehensive drinks menu. Most also feature swimming pools and gardens for outdoor relaxation. Take advantage of the mild autumn weather and 'check into easy'!”

    City Lodge Hotel
    City Lodge Hotel Group has a variety of hotels dedicated to providing you with comfort at a level that suits you. With 5 Courtyard Hotels (480 rooms), 19 City Lodge Hotels (3281 rooms), 12 Town Lodges (1507 rooms) and 23 Road Lodges (2 272 rooms), the Group has a total of 7540 rooms and ranks among the 250 largest hotel chains in the world. We are dedicated to providing quality accommodation for business, leisure and 'bleisure' travellers in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique. From basic, functional rooms to magnificent luxury studios, we have the range and experience to give you unbelievable service and exceptional accommodation at a price you can afford and in a location near to where you want to be. Go to www.clhg.com for more information.

