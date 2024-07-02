Ex publicis duo redefines agency agility

Brian Carter and Claudia Bostock (now Heimes), seasoned advertising and digital marketing industry veterans, proudly announce the launch of Usably Flex, an innovative subscription plan set to redefine agency servicing in 2024.

Usably founder, Brian Carter, who served as executive creative director for seven years before becoming chief experience officer at Liquorice, brings a wealth of experience in UX and UI design and general creative excellence to the forefront. Claudia Heimes, who recently led the performance marketing and digital product teams as head of digital at Rewardsco after serving as business unit director for several years at Liquorice in Durban, joins Brian in this exciting venture.

Recognising a growing demand among their clients for more flexible and adaptable agency solutions, Brian and Claudia conceived Usably Flex. This groundbreaking subscription model aims to offer unparalleled flexibility in agency services, catering specifically to the dynamic needs of modern businesses.

"Usably Flex represents a significant evolution in how agencies serve their clients," says Carter. "With the traditional agency model becoming increasingly rigid, we saw an opportunity to create something that truly meets the fluctuating demands of today's businesses."

Claudia Heimes adds, "Our experience has shown us that businesses require agility and responsiveness from their agency partners. Usably Flex is designed to provide just that – a customisable subscription plan that allows clients to scale services up or down according to their needs."

Usably Flex offers a range of benefits, including personalised service packages, on-demand access to a diverse range of digital marketing and creative resources, and a commitment to transparency and collaboration.

"Creative excellence is at the heart of what we do," Brian continues. "Clients can expect innovative solutions that not only meet their objectives but exceed expectations."

For more information about Usably Flex and how it can transform your business's marketing and creative strategies, visit Usably Flex or book a 30-minute meeting to chat about your needs.

About Usably:

Founded by Brian Carter in 2023, Usably is a leading agency specialising in UX and UI design. With a focus on innovation and client satisfaction, Usably aims to deliver exceptional digital experiences that drive results.