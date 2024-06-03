Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

WavemakerHuman8DentsuMamela MediaSo InteractivePrimedia BroadcastingScan DisplayVicinity MediaJoe PublicRogerwilcoMDNTVBroad MediaLocation BankAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingIAB South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Digital Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Dentsu drives innovation in African financial services

    Issued by Dentsu
    9 Jul 2024
    9 Jul 2024
    Navigating the dynamic evolution of Africa’s finance and payments sectors demands innovative solutions that foster inclusivity and transformation.
    Dentsu drives innovation in African financial services

    As these sectors rapidly evolve, critical questions emerge:

    • How can financial institutions leverage data to build and activate audiences in real time?
    • How can digital engagement be enhanced to forge stronger consumer connections?

    At dentsu, we stand as the partner of choice, equipped with proven capabilities and deep industry insights to navigate these challenges, and deliver impactful solutions.

    Innovative data capabilities for precision

    At the heart of our strategic approach lies the Merkury platform, celebrated for its high-fidelity audience data. This powerful platform seamlessly integrates diverse data sources, including our Connected Consumer Survey (CCS), enabling precise audience planning, activation, and measurement. By delivering real-time, people-based audience insights, Merkury empowers brands to optimise their marketing efforts swiftly and effectively.

    Seamless real-time audience activation

    Through Dentsu Connect, we seamlessly integrate our suite of tools, offering flexibility and market-specific customisation. This capability ensures campaigns are launched swiftly, maximising impact, and maintaining a competitive edge in Africa’s fast-paced environment.

    Empowering digital engagement in banking

    As banking and financial services increasingly adopt digital channels across Africa, tools like dentsu’s CCS, Merkury and Zeitgeist provide deep audience insights. These insights predict topic relevance across diverse African media, empowering brands to craft authentic digital strategies that resonate deeply with diverse audiences.

    Dentsu’s audience solutions ensure you know your customers and how to grow your business.

    AI-powered solutions driving inclusion

    Innovation in AI is pivotal in sectors such as insurance, where personalised underwriting and streamlined claim’s processing enhance accessibility and efficiency. Our initiatives in South Africa and Kenya exemplify how AI reshapes financial services, making them more inclusive and responsive to customer needs.

    Local insights, global standards

    With over 1,500 talented and experienced experts across our 11 owned and 28 affiliate markets in Africa, we blend deep local insights with global best practices. This approach ensures that our strategies resonate culturally while meeting international standards, driving growth and connectivity in Africa’s evolving financial landscape.

    Commitment to sustainability and innovation

    Our commitment extends to sustainable banking initiatives like Standard Bank’s Green Bond Programme, promoting environmental responsibility and economic development across Africa. Through our partnership with the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), we facilitate financing for renewable energy projects, fostering a greener economy.

    Futureproofing with advanced AI and data

    As Africa explores Central Bank Digital Currencies and cryptocurrencies, Dentsu leads discussions on digital transformation in finance. Our expertise in navigating regulatory landscapes ensures our clients are at the forefront of adopting future-proof AI and data solutions, shaping a resilient financial future for Africa.

    Co-creating impactful solutions

    Beyond traditional media services, Dentsu collaborates on innovative solutions that drive meaningful impact. Together with our clients, we pioneer new frontiers in digital payments, positioning them at the forefront of Africa’s economic transformation.

    Innovating to impact

    Partnering with Dentsu empowers brands to navigate complexities, seize opportunities, and lead with innovation in Africa’s evolving financial landscape. Together, we shape a future where financial inclusion, sustainability, and digital empowerment drive economic prosperity across the continent.

    Read more: Standard Bank, Dentsu
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

    Related

    JCDecaux South Africa announces new head of sales: malls
    JCDecaux South AfricaJCDecaux South Africa announces new head of sales: malls
    2 Jul 2024
    Source: Supplied. Mike Bryer, chief executive officer at Zapper (formerly head of digital platforms at Standard Bank group.)
    Why QR codes are leading the charge
     26 Jun 2024
    More car buyers in SA opt for balloon payments as inflation bites
    More car buyers in SA opt for balloon payments as inflation bites
    24 Jun 2024
    Source: © LinkedIn Dentsu’s Carat has been appointed to Pernod Ricard's €100m EMEA media planning and buying account
    Dentsu’s Carat wins Pernod Ricard's €100m EMEA media planning and buying account
    7 Jun 2024
    Product drops don&#x2019;t pay the bills: The unseen struggles of influencers
    DentsuProduct drops don’t pay the bills: The unseen struggles of influencers
    6 Jun 2024
    All the Sanef Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards finalists
    All the Sanef Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards finalists
    5 Jun 2024
    Source: Standard Bank Group.
    Standard Bank awarded Leading Sustainable Bank title by African Banker Magazine
    4 Jun 2024
    Sappi Southern Africa launches innovative aquaponics venture
    SappiSappi Southern Africa launches innovative aquaponics venture
    3 Jun 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz