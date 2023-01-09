eNCA's Devi Govender, ARB's Gail Schimmel, and others inspire at DStv Content Creator Awards workshop

Devi Govender, executive producer and Anchor of The Devi Show on eTV and eNCA, and Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board, were two of several industry experts speakers who shared their experiences and expertise at the recent Content Creator Workshop.

Pictured: Phaello Tshabalala, Tums The Narrator, Kim Jayde and Omar Morto. Image supplied.

Held on Monday, 5 August and hosted by the DStv Content Creator Awards, the speakers unpacked topics like digital amplification across commercials, events, and programming as well as what brands look for in KPIs when it comes to trends and engagement.

Govender shared valuable lessons she wished she had known earlier in her career while Schimmel gave important tips on content regulations and legalities that all creators should know.

Now in its second year, the workshop is a key event on the awards calendar and aims to empower creators through knowledge sharing and provide valuable insights into the world of content creation.

Opportunity to win

Also at the workshop, Renaldo Schwarp, senior manager: Multiplatform at DStv South Africa, announced DStv’s competition for content creators to share how they are getting ready to watch all the football with DStv.

This competition provides an opportunity for talented content creators to share fun, lifestyle-focused video content.

The winning creator will win R20,000 cash, a set of double tickets to the 2024 DStv Content Creator Awards, an official photograph opportunity backstage and a bar tab worth R1,000. To win, creators must use the hashtag #footbALLonDStv and tag DStv on the respective social media platform.

Making money content creation

The first panel discussion, "How to Find Your Niche and Monetise Your Content,’ addressed a critical question for many creators: how to hone in on a niche audience and eventually make money from content creation.

Moderated by Omar Morto, the panel featured Kim Jayde, Tums The Narrator, and Phaello Tshabalala, who shared insights and personal journeys into becoming professional content creators.

Tshabalala shared how she began her career through trade exchanges and how she gained the trust of brands, to earn their confidence to invest in her work.

Jayde discussed the importance of staying true to your content and maintaining authenticity when partnering with brands.

She also highlighted her journey of staying relevant in the content space since her start as a model and TV presenter over a decade ago.

Lastly, Tums The Narrator explained the business aspects of content creation and highlighted the importance of finding a niche within a niche.

She also discussed the significance of open briefs and how to respectfully push back to ensure partnerships are mutually beneficial for the brand and the creator.

How creators and agencies work together

Next, Jayde took the moderator seat to discuss how creators and agencies work together.

She was joined by Ntokozo Masimula, culture and partnership lead at Duma Collective; Greg Walsh, CEO at G&G Productions; and Manuela Dias de Deus, CEO at One-eyed Jack, who shared what they look for when connecting brands with creators and their needs when selecting the right creator for a brand.

Masimula discussed how brands seek authentic and relatable content over highly curated, aspirational material, while still incorporating the brand narrative.

He explained that successful campaigns require a balance and a bit of give and take. He also offered valuable insights about contracts and what creators should look for.

Walsh emphasised that his team prioritises the passion of potential influencers when selecting individuals to work with.

He shared his experience collaborating with Caspar Lee to market events like the Rage Festival, highlighting how influential these partnerships were at the onset of the social media surge and how they underscored the power of influencer marketing in business.

PR, podcasts and Radio 101

One-eyed Jack founder, Manuela Dias De Deus, talked about the evolution of PR with the rise of influencers and how these elements are now integrated.

She also provided some PR dos and don'ts for creators, focusing on building their brands and enhancing the brands they represent in campaigns.

Pictured: Devi Govender. Image supplied.

As podcasts continue to gain popularity, Leigh Carter Cochrane, head of commercial at Africa Podcast Network, delved into the process of starting a podcast and how to commercialise a digital platform.

Adding another layer to the insightful day, 947’s digital content producer, Nondwe Maqubela, along with Chanley Wong and Thabile Masuku from the Suzuki 947 Amp Squad, shared a ‘Radio 101’ discussion.

Collaborating with brands

Finally, Manuela Dias de Deus moderated a panel on working with brands and what brands expect when collaborating with creators.

De Deus was joined by Sadika Fakir, executive of digital marketing and media at Absa Group; Pumeza Chilembo, senior brand manager for Nestlé’s brands Bar One and Tex; Maisha Mamabolo, brand manager for White Spirits & Liqueurs at Heineken Beverages; and fitness influencer Zinhle Masango.