Nominate your industry heroes: IMM Institute's 2024 excellence awards call for entries

The IMM Institute will recognise the top creative minds at the upcoming IMM Excellence Awards, taking place during the annual IMM Conference on 17 October 2024.

Contribution

“At this annual event, we will be celebrating those who have made a laudable contribution to both the marketing and supply chain sectors,” says Irene Gregory, CEO of the IMM institute.

There are nine categories of awards. Nominations close on 21 August 2024 and submission of supporting papers on 15 September 2024. “We encourage everyone in each of these sectors to nominate their colleagues so we can honour those individuals and teams who have made significant contributions to both the marketing and supply chain industries in terms of best practices in this strategic focus area for businesses,” says Gregory.

“By nominating your colleagues or teams, you not only acknowledge their outstanding work, but also inspire others in the industry to strive for excellence,” she adds. Three candidates are shortlisted for each award.

Categories

The Annual IMM Conference will be held at the IMM Graduate School Campus in Parktown with the theme of “Fusion of Functions”. This will cover various aspects of how marketing functions can integrate with supply chain to benefit the brand and all stakeholders.

The Annual IMM Excellence Awards will be hosted at The Maslow in Sandton. Categories include Marketer of the Year and Supply Chain Professional of the Year, which celebrate individuals who have demonstrated excellence in their fields. Another category is for the Emerging Marketer of the Year, for rising stars who have shown exceptional promise and potential.

The Marketing and Supply Chain Student of the Year awards acknowledge the outstanding achievements of students who are the future of both industries, while the Corporate Teams of the Year honour the collaborative efforts of high-performing teams respectively in Marketing or Supply Chain within a corporation.

A new category being launched this year is the Entrepreneur of the Year Award which will recognise an individual who has demonstrated exceptional innovation, leadership, and impact in their industry, driving significant business growth and contributing positively to their community.

Of particular importance is the Lifetime Achievement Award. Last year, Toyota South Africa’s Brand Pretorius was selected as the recipient of this Award for his outstanding and unparalleled contributions to the field of marketing. With a career that spans decades, he played a pivotal role in making Toyota a market leader in both sales and customer satisfaction.

“We look forward to rewarding those who have made a meaningful impact on the economy by ensuring that products are available to meet demand,” says Gregory.