The Loeries announces its board for 2024/2025

The Loeries recently held its annual general meeting (AGM), during which a new chairperson and board were appointed for 2024/2025.

Kabelo Moshapalo, chief creative officer at Ogilvy South Africa, has been elected as the new chairperson, succeeding Sbu Sitole, CCO and founder of The Odd Number.

“I am honoured to be given the opportunity to serve as the chairperson of the prestigious Loeries event and award ceremony,” said Kabelo. “It’s a privilege to support and celebrate creativity across Africa and the Middle East, unleashing its power and potential to build lasting local brand legacies while successfully positioning global brands within our diverse region.”

In sharing his vision for his tenure, Kabelo emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards of creative excellence. “Together with the seasoned board and committee members, I look forward to nurturing future talent and upholding the benchmark for creative excellence. By recognising and celebrating inspiring ideas and innovations, we aim to make a significant, life-changing impact that’s not only transformational but also driven by purpose to bring hope in these dynamic and challenging times.”

The new Loeries board comprises:

Kabelo Moshapalo (CCO, Ogilvy South Africa)



Preetesh Sewraj (CEO, The Loeries)



Gaby de Abreu (founder/ECD, Switch Design Group)



Suhana Gordhan (independent creative leader)



Sharleen James (Group MD, Accenture Song)



Dan Kaplan (founder/executive producer, Bioscope)



Gareth Leck (Group CEO, Joe Public)



Dawn Rowlands (CEO, Dentsu Africa)



Sbu Sitole (co-founder/CCO, The Odd Number)



Khensani Nobanda (group executive, Nedbank)



Carl Willoughby (CCO, TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris)

“The board plays an important role in ensuring that the Loeries is run with the strongest levels of corporate governance,” says Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj, “We are lucky to have some of the top minds in the brand communications industry on the board. I also look forward to working with Kabelo Moshapalo in our continued mission to support creative excellence across Africa and the Middle East.”

Loeries Creative Week is set to take place from 7 to 11 October in the City of Cape Town. For more information about the Loeries and this year’s Loeries Creative Week, visit loeries.com.







