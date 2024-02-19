Industries

    Eduvos prioritises student wellness with new Universal Healthcare partnership

    Issued by Eduvos
    19 Feb 2024
    Eduvos, South Africa’s leading private higher education provider, has announced a partnership with Universal Healthcare to bring the company’s u360™ service offering to Eduvos students. This collaboration underscores Eduvos' commitment to prioritising student wellbeing and providing support beyond academics.
    Eduvos prioritises student wellness with new Universal Healthcare partnership

    "Student wellness stands as one of Eduvos' paramount priorities, epitomising our commitment to holistic education and our partnership with Universal Healthcare deepens this commitment. In today's volatile and uncertain landscape, we acknowledge the myriad challenges students are faced with, and we believe that the innovative u360™ programme will empower students with the resources and support they need to thrive inside and outside the academic world,” says Dr Riaan Steenberg, executive director at Eduvos.

    A 2022 study found that up to 20% of students in the South African higher education system need mental health support, yet stigma and limited resources often deter students from seeking access to care. Eduvos and Universal Healthcare are committed to addressing these challenges by:

    • Providing accessible support: Through u360™, students have convenient and affordable access to a wide range of wellness services, removing barriers to care.
    • Combating stigma: The programme encourages help-seeking behaviour by normalising mental health support and integrating it seamlessly into student life.
    • Offering culturally sensitive care: With services available in all 11 official languages, u360™ ensures culturally appropriate support for all students.

    Dr Johan Pretorius, group CEO of Universal Healthcare, emphasises u360™'s vital role in seamlessly addressing the intersection of mental and physical healthcare needs in today's high-pressure environment. “u360™ is a highly adaptable, innovative solution tailored to the technologically-driven modern healthcare consumer.

    "We are committed to meeting Eduvos students' specific needs through this partnership,” he says. "With a focus on innovation and compassion, our comprehensive services, including uWellness™ and professional counselling, will ensure that every student receives vital support. Through the Universal.one App, access is seamless, bridging necessity and convenience. Our promise to Eduvos students is unwavering to provide them with the resources essential for academic success and personal wellbeing."

    The u360™ service includes an app where users can access personalised wellness assessments and tools, 24/7 telephonic access to psychologists and counsellors in all 11 South African languages and virtual consultations with healthcare professionals. The service also provides access to exclusive discounts on gym memberships, healthy eating plans and other wellness services to encourage healthy habits and lifestyle choices.

    "As leaders in private higher education, we recognise that student wellness and healthcare are integral to academic success. We have partnered with Universal Healthcare to offer better access to resources that support both the physical and mental well-being of our students,” says Dr Steenberg. “By investing in comprehensive healthcare and fostering a supportive environment, we aim to empower our students with the resources they need to excel academically, and in their personal lives."

    This partnership marks a significant step forward in prioritising student wellness within higher education in South Africa. Eduvos and Universal Healthcare believe that by providing holistic support, they can equip students with the tools and resources they need to thrive both academically and personally.

    For media enquiries contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak

    Find Eduvos online:

    Website: eduvos.com
    Twitter: @edu_vos
    Instagram: @eduvoseducation
    YouTube: noitacudEsovudE@/moc.ebutuoy

    Johan Pretorius, Kara van der Berg, Riaan Steenberg
    Eduvos
    Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.

