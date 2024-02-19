Richfield announces new premium Polokwane campus

Richfield has announced the upcoming opening of its new premium campus in Polokwane, coming in July 2024. Nestled in the vibrant Library Gardens precinct, this state-of-the-art campus is set to redefine the educational landscape in the area and will replace Richfield’s previous Polokwane campus.

The launch of the new campus marks a significant milestone for Richfield as it expands its footprint to cater to the growing demand for quality education in Polokwane and surrounding areas. With a focus on innovation, technology, and student success, the new campus promises to offer an unparalleled learning experience to aspiring professionals and lifelong learners alike.

This is more than just a physical space; it's a hub of knowledge, creativity, and opportunity, where education has the power to transform lives and inspire. The goal is to empower individuals in Polokwane to unlock their full potential and thrive in today's dynamic world through quality learning spaces. By investing in the development of educational infrastructure in Polokwane, Richfield is contributing to the economic and social growth of the region. Access to quality education not only enhances individual opportunities but also strengthens the local community by providing skilled professionals who can contribute to its development.

The new campus boasts high developed facilities, including modern lecture rooms, fully equipped computer labs, interactive learning spaces, dedicated student support services and an updated contemporary look that fits all the other seven campuses nationwide. With a focus on delivering industry-relevant qualifications, Richfield Polokwane offers a wide range of qualification in fields such as Business Management Sciences, Information Technology and Public Management.

To celebrate the grand opening, Richfield invites all residents of Polokwane and surrounding areas to come and explore the new campus firsthand. Campus tours will be available daily, providing an opportunity to experience the facilities, meet faculty members, and register to study on the spot.

Whether you're a school leaver looking to kickstart your career or a working professional seeking to upskill with a postgraduate, Richfield Polokwane campus is the place to start. Richfield’s flexible study options include contact and distance learning, making it easier than ever to pursue a degree, diploma, higher certificate or postgraduate while balancing other commitments.

If you’re ready to take the next step in your academic journey, apply now to study at Richfield Polokwane and join a community of learners dedicated to excellence and success.

About Richfield:

Richfield has been embedded in the South African educational landscape as an accredited private college for over 33 years. Offering world-class distance and contact qualifications in Information Technology, Business and Public Management at eight premium campuses in Gauteng, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Western Cape, and Limpopo. Get quality private tertiary education with the freedom to study online or on campus, access to the zero-rated learning platform Moodle, unlimited free Wi-Fi, highly dedicated lecturers, the inclusion of certification and badges at no cost and career development programmes. Visit www.richfield.ac.za for applications, events, open days, and brand news.