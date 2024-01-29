Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

HelmEbony+IvoryDUO Marketing + CommunicationsAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingDuma CollectiveTractor OutdoorKantarMediaHeads 360BrandfundiAsk AfrikaDentsuThe Walt Disney Company AfricaMotsepe AdvertisingHoward AudioATKASA - Digital AgencyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Ebony+Ivory eyes East Africa

    Issued by Ebony+Ivory
    29 Jan 2024
    29 Jan 2024
    Ebony+Ivory Integrated Advertising Agency, a strategic brand reputation consultancy, aims to enter the burgeoning East Africa market for growth. In an interview with Business Day, MD Nombini Mehlomakulu reveals the company’s growth strategy and objectives for 2024.
    Nombini Mehlomakulu, MD at Ebony+Ivory
    Nombini Mehlomakulu, MD at Ebony+Ivory

    The agency, with a 54-year track record, has historically grown organically, expanding its Johannesburg office and opening a Cape Town branch in response to client demands. Engaging with clients seeking continental expansion, Ebony+Ivory plans to establish a thriving office in East Africa by the end of the 2024/25 financial year, emphasising a strategy rooted in 'growing and developing with our clients'.

    To adapt to changing client needs, the agency has invested in digital and social media company Oryx+Crake. The company is exploring additional strategic partnerships through acquisitions or collaborations.

    As a medium-sized agency servicing notable clients like Brand South Africa, VW Financial Services and PwC, Ebony+Ivory plans to increase its market share by opening a new office on the continent and exploring expansion opportunities through acquisitions or strategic partnerships.

    The industry faces challenges such as shrinking budgets, leading to agency closures and consolidations. Ebony+Ivory aims to address this by fostering a culture that recognises the fundamental role of marketing and communication in business survival.

    Quantifying the revenue for marketing and communications consulting agencies is challenging, but Ebony+Ivory has shown consistent year-on-year growth of 25% since 2020. The agency attributes this success to client trust, a well-aligned service offering and a deep understanding of client requirements.

    Reflecting on notable campaigns, Mehlomakulu highlights the Sasria brand campaign, which effectively communicated the specialist risk insurance services offered by Sasria, particularly during the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Learning from each campaign, Ebony+Ivory emphasises the importance of evolving and staying efficient in marketing and communication practices.

    Originally published in the Business Day https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/2024-01-19-qa-ebonyivory-looks-to-east-africa-for-growth/

    NextOptions


    Ebony+Ivory
    E+I is an independent design and media agency with a 50-year track record for strategically-strong and tactically-smart campaigns. We are creators who connect insights, strategy, creative and media through connective campaigns. Unlimited. Uninhibited. Unparalleled. We're wired to go beyond brief and to deliver brand savvy campaigns on time and on budget.

    Related

    How different are B2B and B2C customers, truly?
    Ebony+IvoryHow different are B2B and B2C customers, truly?
    Free up creative expression
    Ebony+IvoryFree up creative expression
    Stand out #design skills of spliced visuals
    Ebony+IvoryStand out #design skills of spliced visuals
    Socioeconomic measures (SEMs) enable marketers to grasp realities for South Africans
    Ebony+IvorySocioeconomic measures (SEMs) enable marketers to grasp realities for South Africans
    Design trends that 'make it pop'
    Ebony+IvoryDesign trends that 'make it pop'
    Media planning that interprets multiple studies to position brands
    Ebony+IvoryMedia planning that interprets multiple studies to position brands
    Platform zone: Radio and reading in South Africa
    Ebony+IvoryPlatform zone: Radio and reading in South Africa
    Data insights: Platforms - value in content mapping and viewing
    Ebony+IvoryData insights: Platforms - value in content mapping and viewing
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz