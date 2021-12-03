Industries

    DF-SA launches revised Alcohol Industry Communications Code of Conduct

    9 May 2024
    9 May 2024
    The Alcohol Industry Communications Code of Conduct (the Code) has been revised and enhanced to align with the evolving needs of the industry.
    Source: © 123rf The Alcohol Industry Communications Code of Conduct has been revised and enhanced to align with the evolving needs of the industry
    Source: © 123rf The Alcohol Industry Communications Code of Conduct has been revised and enhanced to align with the evolving needs of the industry

    Launched under its custodianship Drinks Federation of South Africa (DF-SA), the DF-SA fosters responsible and ethical communication practices in the drinks industry.

    "It's key for our industry to self-regulate and demonstrate our commitment to responsible communication,” says Angela Russell, CEO of the DF-SA.

    Evolving needs of the industry

    She explains that the enhanced Code is a pivotal moment in their ongoing efforts to promote responsible and ethical business practices within the drinks industry.

    “By adhering to these principles, we aim to foster trust with consumers, strengthen our industry, and contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future for all.”

    Furthermore, she adds, “The Code embodies our steadfast commitment to upholding the highest standards of ethics across all facets of communications.”

    Katy Katopodis' PRCA Ethics & Practices Board appointment underscores its critical role
    Katy Katopodis' PRCA Ethics & Practices Board appointment underscores its critical role

    20 hours

    Key components of the code

    • Responsible messaging

      • To promote responsible trading and consumption of alcoholic beverages and refrain from glamorising excessive or irresponsible drinking behaviours. Consumer health and well-being are top priorities.

    • Industry self-regulation

      • To embrace collective responsibility by holding the DF-SA and industry stakeholders accountable for upholding the principles outlined in the Code.

      The regular review and assessment of communication practices to ensure compliance with industry standards and best practices.

      This includes recognising the importance of complying with existing laws, regulations, and licensing requirements. The Code enhances these foundational responsibilities to further the aims of the National Liquor Act.

    • Accuracy and transparency

      • To ensure all communication, including advertising, marketing, and promotional materials, is accurate, truthful, and transparent. Misleading or deceptive claims will not be tolerated.

    “By proactively implementing and adhering to the Code, we showcase our dedication to a culture of responsibility and accountability within the drinks industry,” says Russell.

    “We are united in our mission to self-regulate our industry for the greater good, working hand in hand with our stakeholders to champion responsible communication practices,” she emphasises.

    Launched 3 November 2022, for the first time the DF-SA brings together the whole drinks industry for good.

    More industry news

