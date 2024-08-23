Marketing & Media Marketing
    Daily Maverick launches a new webinar series which promises to be a #Masterclass

    Issued by Daily Maverick
    23 Aug 2024
    23 Aug 2024
    A new series focused on cutting-edge marketing and brand strategies for success
    Daily Maverick launches a new webinar series which promises to be a #Masterclass

    Daily Maverick is thrilled to announce the launch of a new webinar series, Daily Maverick Masterclass. The series of three free-to-access webinars kicks off with the subject of marketing. It’s hosted by well-known marketing and brand strategy consultant, David Blyth.

    The series has been designed not only for marketing and brand professionals but for anyone keen to innovate and achieve success in today's rapidly evolving business environment.

    Blyth, the founder of Delta Victor Bravo and Africa partner for the acclaimed global strategic consultancy eatbigfish, has three decades of experience in brand strategy and a reputation for challenging the status quo. He will bring together some of the most brilliant minds in the marketing, brand and business world for conversations that stretch our minds. The webinars will give participants rare access to the thinking behind some of the region’s most successful marketing and brand strategies.

    As consumer behaviour shifts, the challenges facing brands are becoming increasingly complex. The series, which will address these challenges head-on, explores three important topics: marketing effectiveness, creativity in crisis and the future of marketing.

    You can join our first session online.

    Daily Maverick Masterclass: Spotlight on Marketing Effectiveness
    Date: 29 August 2024
    Time: 12pm-1pm
    Register here

    This session’s guests include:
    Gaynor Ireland – Marketing consultant
    Mosala Phillips – Chief marketing officer, Old Mutual Limited

    These industry leaders bring a wealth of experience and unique perspectives that will enrich the discussion while offering practical insights into how to enhance the customer experience and sustain and measure marketing effectiveness in today’s competitive landscape.

    Register now to join the conversation.

    For more information and to register for the webinar, visit Daily Maverick Events.

    Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, investigations, analysis and opinion. We are a South African based publication with a worldview.
