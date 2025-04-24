Countdown to Comic Con Cape Town 2025 begins

The countdown has begun for Comic Con Cape Town 2025; the ultimate celebration of all things pop culture and gaming.

Comic Con Cape Town 2024. Image supplied

Taking place from 1-4 May 2025, the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC2) will transform into a vibrant hub of creativity, fandom, and excitement.

Comic Con Cape Town, hosted by the City of Cape Town, has been fully embraced by the city. Whether long term fans or newbies to the Con, Capetonians from all walks of life are gearing up to show their love for this unique event.

There’s no denying that Cape Town has fully embraced Geek Culture, and the third annual edition of Comic Con Cape Town is one of the most exciting and unique events in the city’s calendar.

A well-known creative hub, the City of Cape Town is a perfect host for the Con. As the home of comics, movies, gaming, cosplay, and anime, Comic Con is a celebration of the creative arts.

Panels held at the con will focus on Cape Town’s epic film locations, and discuss thought-provoking topics such as understanding AI in creative industries.

Says show director Carla Massmann, “Cape Town and Comic Con have a connection. As the first African city to be designated a Unesco Creative City of Design, the people of Cape Town share the same love of the arts that is the backbone of any Comic Con”.

“Comic Con Cape Town has become a must-attend event on the Workers' Day long weekend for lovers of pop culture, artists, and families looking for a fun day out. The last two editions have proven how the Cape Town audience has embraced the event and fully immerse themselves in the experience on all four days. The City of Cape Town is currently committed to supporting the festival for the next two editions and we are thrilled to continue our epic journey with Comic Con Cape Town into the future,” says JP Smith, the City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security.

Comic Con Cape Town is more than a convention. It’s a celebration of the city’s love for imagination, artistic creation, and of course, pop culture. Whether you’re a casual fan, a dedicated Cosplayer, or someone looking to experience the magic of Comic Con, this is the place to be.

What to expect

In 2025 the con is showcasing an amazing lineup of content. Fans of comic book artistry are in for a treat, as international award-winning comic artist Adam Kubert and internationally acclaimed artists Laura Braga and Stephanie Lavaud will be showcasing their incredible work.

This is not to mention the 120 local and international comic creators featured in Artist Alley who can’t wait to meet their fans in person. Voice actor Zach Aguilar will bring his insight into the behind the scenes of international anime.

Popular YouTubers Akidearest and The Anime Man will bring their signature energy and passion for anime and pop culture.

Cosplay enthusiasts should prepare to be blown away by the incredible talent of international cosplay guests Yuiji Koi and Mayo Cosplay.

These guests will feature in exclusive panels, photo ops, and meet and greets, allowing fans to interact personally with their heroes.

Comic Con Cape Town 2025 will be held at the CTICC 2 from 1 to 4 May. Doors are open from 10am to 7pm.

Tickets are available now through Howler