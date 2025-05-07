Property Facilities & Property Management
    City of Cape Town completes major refurbishment of key athletics stadiums

    The City of Cape Town has completed a major refurbishment at Vygieskraal Athletics Stadium in Athlone, Cape Town, enhancing the facility’s usability...
    2 Jul 2025
    2 Jul 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.facebook.com/GovernmentZA

    The upgrade to the stadium included the installation of brand-new floodlighting, roofing repairs valued at nearly R1m, and the restoration of the shot put and long jump areas.

    In a recent statement, the city said plumbing and electrical systems have also been improved, while new spectator seating will enhance the visitor experience. Further upgrades include ongoing work on the effluent line as part of scheduled maintenance.

    These works form part of a wider investment intended to improve the stadium's functionality. The adjacent rugby facility has also seen upgrades, with parking and fencing projects completed during the current financial year. Additional lighting will be installed in the new financial year.

    “These milestones demonstrate the city’s commitment to quality public sporting infrastructure. By investing in these upgrades, we’re ensuring that athletes of all ages and abilities have safe, welcoming, and well-equipped spaces to train and compete.

    “It will ensure our sports facilities offer safe, quality spaces for communities. By continuing to invest in these refurbishments, we are creating lasting value and supporting a healthier lifestyle for residents,” Member of Mayoral Committee for Community Services and Health, Francine Higham said.

    The city said that work on the Wesfleur Athletics Track in Atlantis and the Blue Downs Athletics Track is still in progress and is expected to be completed before the upcoming athletics season.

    The total investment in the reinstatement of athletics tracks at both of these facilities is approximately R60m.

    The athletics refurbishments are part of a strategic citywide programme guided by a 2021 Athletics Study, with the goal of achieving Safety at Sports and Recreational. Events Act (SASREA) compliance and expanding access to facilities across Cape Town. The objective is to secure SASREA grading and ensure safer, more accessible facilities across Cape Town.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
