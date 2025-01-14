Coastal hotspots, where to buy a holiday home

Coastal property remains in high demand for holiday homes and Airbnb investments, according to the Seeff Property Group. Recent Lightstone data has also confirmed that coastal towns have mostly outpaced the metros in terms of transactions over the last year. Buyers have also spent on average about 25% more on coastal property compared to the metros.

Source: Supplied. Langebaan – Mykonos where you can find a small apartment from R1.2m with access to the resort and casino.

Samuel Seeff, chairman of the Seeff Property Group says that with over 48 Blue Flag beaches and marinas, a great climate, and access to good amenities, holiday towns tend to attract buyers from all over these days. International buyers also find excellent value in prices compared to overseas holiday destinations.

Locations such as Plettenberg Bay where Seeff concluded another record sale of R78m this year, along with Hermanus, Gansbaai, Langebaan, and St Helena in the Cape have been some of the best performers, along with Eastern Cape hotspots, and Margate, Salt Rock, and Umhlanga in KZN.

Seeff says the migration of wealth to the coastal areas is part of a broader trend. New World Wealth data shows that hot spots which attract wealthier buyers include Clifton, Camps Bay, False Bay, Hermanus, Langebaan, Garden Route towns like Plettenberg Bay, and Umhlanga and Ballito on the KZN coast.

Clifton and Camps Bay (Atlantic Seaboard)

These have seen some of the highest prices paid this year, mostly over R20m per transaction, says Ross Levin, licensee for Seeff Atlantic Seaboard. The location, lifestyle and Blue Flag beaches attract buyers from across the globe. Prices are at a premium though. Expect to pay upwards of R10m, with houses upwards of R20m.

Hout Bay and Llandudno (Scenic Victoria Road Route)

Located on one of the most scenic routes in the world popular with cyclists, Llandudno has seen a notable rise in sales over R20m over the last few years. Hout Bay buyers are increasingly paying more for homes leading to capital value increases and a hot rental market, says Stephan Cross, manager for Seeff Hout Bay.

Muizenberg and Fish Hoek (False Bay)

These are surfing hotspots on the warmer False Bay coast, yet still offer excellent value apartments under R2m, says James Lewis, Seeff False Bay licensee. Great amenities, schools and a beach lifestyle make these top choices for holiday makers and property buyers, local and international buyers alike.

Strand and Gordons Bay (scenic R44 Coastal Route)

Scenic waterfront areas combine with good value, especially in Strand, says Alten Vermaak, licensee for Seeff, and you can still buy below R1.5m in Strand with beach apartments in the R1.5m-R3.5m range. Gordon’s Bay is superb for luxury buyers, but offers plenty in the R2m-R3m range. Both are popular for holiday homes.

Kleinmond and Betty’s Bay (Overstrand Coast)

Only about 90-minutes from Cape Town and close to Hermanus, the towns offer great value for money, according to Jacques Retief, licensee for Seeff Overstrand. A laid-back lifestyle and pristine coastline and prices from just R1.8m makes the area a popular choice for holiday homes.

Hermanus and Gansbaai (Whale Coast)

Some of the best whale watching and wine farms on the doorstep are just some of the attractions for weekenders and holiday makers, says Paul Kruger, licensee for Hermanus. Prices start R1.8m. There’s also lots to buy in Pearly Beach, about 21km from Gansbaai, according to Nelia Muller from Seeff.

Langebaan and St Helena Bay (West Coast)

Stunning beaches, fishing and seafood are hallmarks of the West Coast. The area is close to Cape Town for a quick getaway. Mykonos apartments, priced from R1.2m, are a popular choice for holiday buyers in Langebaan. Karin Holloway from Seeff St Helena Bay says you can still buy land from R500,000 and build your own holiday house.

Struisbaai and Arniston (Southern Cape)

Unspoilt beaches and white-washed architecture are characteristic of the area which offers a quiet holiday with fabulous fishing and water-based activities. You can find an apartment for around R2m in Struisbaai, and a small stone-house for around R1.8m in Arniston.

Plettenberg Bay and Mossel Bay (Garden Route)

The area has seen a tremendous influx of semigration buyers over the last few years with Plett now a top choice for luxury buyers, mostly in the R2m-R6m range, says Alet Ollemans, licensee for Seeff Plettenberg Bay. Mossel Bay still has plenty of vacant land to build your dream home, or buy a sectional title from R1.6m, and a freestanding house from R2.1m.

Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay (Eastern Cape)

Popular surfing destinations, and great holiday hotspots. Jeffreys Bay is priced from around R1.6m, or buy in Marina Martinique from around R1.4m-R6.9m for a luxury holiday home. Picturesque canals, a stunning coastline, and world-class golfing make St Francis Bay a top choice. There’s plenty of vacant land to build your dream home, or buy a house from R2.6m.

Umhlanga and La Lucia (KZN, Durban North)

Beautiful beaches, a vibrant lifestyle, and proximity to Durban make these popular with holiday makers and buyers. Apartments are a top choice in Umhlanga, priced from R1.2m, but ranging to over R20m for a top waterfront location, says Brett Botsis, director for Seeff Umhlanga.