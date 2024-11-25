Gauteng's stagnant property prices make it the best market to get into right now, says Seeff

Following another interest-rate cut, Gauteng is the property market to get into right now.

Source: Supplied.

According to Samuel Seeff, chairman of the Seeff Property group, Gauteng offers the best value in the country at present, and this is across almost all price categories including luxury property.

He says the latest interest-rate cut should be just the incentive that buyers need to get into the market. Buyers can find prices very similar to what they were two years ago.

Johannesburg in particular was the worst performer in terms of price growth with the StatsSA Residential Property Price Index, indicating prices in fact declined over the last year by 1.3%, and grew by only 8.6% in total since five years ago.

According to StatsSA, Gauteng continues to see the largest inflow of migration as people move to the metros in search of economic opportunity. Gauteng also boasts the largest volume of entry-level buyers. There are many very affordably priced property categories and areas, and most offer surplus stock, says Seeff.

Tshwane and Ekurhuleni prices increased by only 2.2% and 2.3% respectively over the last year, according to StatsSA. Lightstone data also shows the value on offer is outstanding. In Johannesburg, sectional-title property transactions below R700,000 make up about 50% of activity with almost 83% falling below R1.5m.

In terms of freehold houses, 50% of sales are below R1.1m, and 75% are below R1.5m. Overall, only 5% of all sales have been above R3m. The average sectional-title price in Johannesburg is around R780,000, and for freehold houses, it is around R1.7m.

The East Rand (Ekurhuleni) offers even more value with 62% of sectional-title sales below R700,000, and 94% of all freehold house sales below R1.5m. The average sectional-title price is R688,000, and for freehold, it is around R982,000.

The attraction of the Gauteng metros lies in that it is the economic powerhouse of the country. It offers outstanding amenities, schools, colleges and universities. The choices of where you want to invest or live is also endless with so many residential areas, often with good access to business and commercial nodes.

Seeff expects the property market to re-rate in 2025 with the Gauteng/Johannesburg area in particular poised for higher demand and increased sales volumes. He says buyers can find good deals in the market given the surplus stock in many areas. Prices are only likely to start rising once stock levels reduce.

In addition to the interest-rate savings, Seeff says the lower prices also mean that buyers can find savings in transfer duty since the first R1.1m of the purchase price is also exempt from transfer duty. Bank lending continues to be favourable, and certain banks still offer full bonds for first-time buyers, sometimes with costs added on top of that.

There is plenty to find in the R500,000 to R1.5m range. Seeff’s branches highlight some area where buyers can find good value property right now:

Johannesburg North-West, priced from R600,000

Rochelle Holland, sales manager for Seeff North-West says Honeydew, Wilgeheuwel, Radiokop and Allens Nek offer excellent value for buyers. Small sectional titles are priced from around R600,000, townhouses from R1.1m, and large family houses from R1.5m. Rentals are also affordable in the area. Luxury homes in the R4.9m to R6.5m range are the most in demand in the Eagle Canyon Estate.

Ekurhuleni (East Rand), priced from R500,000

Springs, Boksburg and Benoni offer excellent value, especially for entry-level buyers, but also great value for family homes with access to good schools. With low price growth over the last five years, you can find good value between R500,000 and R1.2m in Springs.

Boksburg sectional titles are around R781,000 on average, and freehold at R1.1m. Benoni sectional titles are around R880,000, and freehold houses at R1.6m on average. These areas offer good schools and many business and industrial nodes.

Johannesburg South, priced from R400,000 to R600,000

Khosi Sibiya and Phindi Mphahlele, licensees for Seeff Soweto, say the value here is still unmatched despite experiencing good capital growth over the last few years. You can still find good value between R400,000 and R800,000.

There is also great value in Joburg South and Alberton suburbs such as Ridgeway, Elandspark, Albemarle and many other areas where you can find property in the R600,000 to R1.5m range, according to Suzanne Ridolfi, licensee for Seeff Jhb South and Alberton.

Randburg, priced from R580,000 to R800,000

Sectional titles offer the best value for those on a tight budget, according to Seeff Randburg. There are plenty of apartment and townhouse complexes to choose from, and these are excellent entry-level properties, and also popular for the rental market.

The areas offer good access to places of work, and plenty of leisure, fitness and shopping centres, including Cresta. Luxury buyers can head to Northcliff for a choice of stunning homes in the R4.5m to R8m range.

Midrand and Johannesburg North, priced from R650,000

Areas such as Glen Austin and Noordwyk offer excellent value for money, according to Charles Vining, managing director for Seeff Sandton and Midrand. There is a choice of sectional titles from around R650,000, townhouses from around R1.1m, and freehold houses from around R1.3m.

Sectional titles are also popular in Buccleuch for around R600,000 to R700,000, and in Paulshof and Douglasdale in the R750,000 to R950,000 range. These are also great rental investments.

Edenvale and Bedfordview, priced from R800,000

There’s lots of stock available in the area, says David Ingle, licensee for Seeff Bedfordview and Edenvale. He says sectional titles in the R800,000 to R1.5m range are selling at similar prices to what developers marketed at some four to five years ago. In the freehold sector, R2m to R4m buys a lot of house in the area.

He says freehold is the niche to be in right now from an investment perspective as Seeff has sold properties in the R6m to R9m range recently. The area is very popular for its centrality, excellent schools and amenities, and access to the airport.

Centurion West, priced from R680,000

Tiaan Pretorius, manager for Seeff Centurion says there is great value for money across most of Centurion. Most have easy access to highways, good private and public schools.

Sectional titles start from R680,000. Buyers can find good value in Die Hoewes from R680,000, Heuweloord from R1.3m, and The Reeds from R1.4m.

Rooihuiskraal and Doringkloof also offer good value below R2m. There is also good value in the estates in the R3m to R4.5m range, especially Amberfield and Thatchfield where you can find three-bedroomed houses from R1.5m, and Midstream from just below R3m.