Brave Group releases Forge, an AI-driven solution for marketers

AI-powered production platform simplifies marketing saving brand owners time while enhancing outcomes.

The Brave Group today announced that it had unveiled Forge. This accessible AI-powered marketing platform gives marketers time back by making brand building quicker, easier and better, thanks to technology.

“Forge is an AI-powered platform that reshapes how campaigns are created, developed and delivered. Connected to the top AI platforms, with Forge, marketers can input a brief and generate a complete marketing strategy, creative concepts, social media posts, assets, and even production – all in one place – efficiently and effectively,” says chief executive officer of the Brave Group, Musa Kalenga.

An award-winning group of marketing agencies, the Brave Group grows brand and business value with a full suite of services, including strategy, creative development, media buying and planning, content creation, advertising and public relations.

“Forge is like an AI-driven agency for marketers who want more time and better results from a campaign. By leveraging advanced AI-driven insights, Forge analyses data in real time, providing businesses with the tools they need to make smarter, faster marketing decisions and create campaigns at scale that truly resonate with South African audiences,” Kalenga says.

The AI platform is designed to employ the best technology available to improve systems and processes, automate mundane tasks and deliver better customer personalisation at scale. “In a world where marketing is becoming ever more complex, Forge offers brand builders quick campaign implementation with real-time optimisation in a solution that marries data with creativity for enhanced local relevance,” Kalenga adds.

Forge, the new AI platform brings marketers a solution that has:

Simplicity and ease of use: Forge's user-friendly interface enables speedy campaign implementation



Balanced approach: Typically agencies favour a creative or media solution to marketing problems. Forge balances data-driven insights with quick creative executions to power balanced campaigns.



Agility and flexibility: Forge employs the best AI technology to adapt quickly to market changes and customer feedback.



Real-time creative optimisation: Forge's ability to provide instant creative insights and optimisation suggestions, filling a gap left by other platforms.



Local relevance: As a solution Forge caters to the unique needs of emerging markets and diverse cultural contexts to ensure better local resonance.



Actionable insights: Forge uses deep data insights to offer clear, actionable recommendations for improving marketing efforts.

“With Forge, the Brave Group is democratising AI for marketers by giving businesses a tool that brings advanced AI capabilities to all marketers on a single platform that’s easy to use,” says Kalenga.

Marketers and businesses are invited to sign up for the official waitlist to get early access to the platform at www.bravegroup.co.za/forge.



