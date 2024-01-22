Bob Group is playing a role in SA’s tricky last-mile delivery challenges

South African e-commerce ecosystem Bob Group is playing a role in optimising courier services around the country through its Ship Logic platform, a software solution that enables delivery specialists handling high volumes of consumer deliveries to streamline operations.

Image supplied

First introduced in 2021, the API-first SaaS (Software as a Service) solution has seen significant uptake among South African courier companies, notably The Courier Guy, Internet Express and MTE Xpress.

In 2023 alone, more than 17 million shipments were delivered and almost half a billion tracking events were captured using the platform.

Yet there is every indication that this is only the beginning given that more and more South Africans are buying online. The sector grew by 29% to R71bn last year and technology market research organisation World Wide Worx predicts that the R100bn mark will be breached in the next two years.

As a matter of course, the expected increase in e-commerce will boost demand for courier services and, by extension, effective software solutions.

Bob Group’s head of Technology, Cornel Rautenbach, explains that an advanced mapping system lies at the core of the Ship Logic platform. This defines areas for rates, surcharges, exceptions, driver assignments and service days.

“By leveraging modern mapping technologies instead of traditional postal codes, Ship Logic can auto-assign parcels to drivers with precision, accurately calculate rates and provide reliable delivery estimates,” he says.

Ship Logic is also working on making the last-mile delivery an "Uber-like" experience, where customers can track their deliveries in real-time and engage in secure two-way communication.

Implementing the system is straightforward

After registering as a courier on the platform, the service provider can set up the system by configuring users and their roles and defining service areas and rates on various maps as well as with several operational parameters.

Drivers use a mobile app to receive trip sheets and update shipment statuses in real-time. The app includes features like route optimisation, SMSes to alert customers when drivers are on the way, integrated navigation and an offline mode to ensure uninterrupted operations in the case of patchy mobile coverage.

Shipments are automatically assigned to drivers based on predefined zones geofenced on maps, optimising route planning and reducing manual intervention.

Various proof-of-delivery options, including digital PODs and OTPs, ensure secure and verifiable deliveries.

Processes within a courier company’s operations that are managed by the platform include billing, payments and invoicing; rate and estimate calculations based on zones on a map; complete management of shipments from creation to delivery, including tracking and proof of delivery; automatic scanning and weighing using SWAD machines; and detailed reporting and analytics.

Rautenbach points out that unlike traditional courier software platforms that rely on suburb and postal code lookups, Ship Logic is built from the ground up to convert all addresses to latitude and longitude specifications.

“This capability, combined with the ability to geofence detailed zones on relevant maps, enables a high level of automation and accuracy for many internal processes that were historically very manual for couriers.

“Enhanced location mapping and improved client communication significantly reduce the chances of failed collection and delivery attempts, saving valuable time and fuel costs for drivers.”

The result is that customers not only appreciate the experience offered by such software but now demand nothing less.

Rautenbach cautions that courier companies that fail to stay updated with the latest technology risk being outpaced by competitors who leverage these advancements to streamline operations and enhance service quality.