Carling Black Label named official title sponsor of 2024 Currie Cup

Carling Black Label has joined forces with SA Rugby through the world’s oldest rugby tournament - the Currie Cup, again, after the brand’s first introduction back in the 2020/21 tournament.

Image supplied

Although Carling Black Label’s position within the rugby space remains new, it will continue its association between SA Rugby and South African Breweries (SAB) with the reintroduction of Carling Black Label as the official title sponsor of the 2024 Currie Cup tournament - the Carling Currie Cup.

Mark Alexander, president of the South African Rugby Union said, “We are delighted to welcome Carling Black Label back as the title sponsor of Currie Cup, which remains a crucial element within the South African rugby framework. It is truly gratifying to have Carling re-join us”

Carling Black Label has cemented itself as the brewer of ‘champion players’ on the football playing fields and strives to do the same in rugby.

“The brand decided to sponsor the Currie Cup once again, as the brand tournament gives Carling Black Label the opportunity to share its brand purpose with South Africans and use rugby as a way to bring out the Champion within South African men and be a part of helping champions rise, which is what we have seen looking at all the Currie Cup alumni becoming South African rugby legends. That is what we, as Carling Black Label, stand for – recognise and reward the champion within and why we wanted to sponsor the Currie Cup again”, says Carling Black Label brand director, Kerryn Greenleaf.

The Premier Division of the Carling Currie Cup kicks off on Friday, 5 July 2024 and will reach its climax with the final on 21 September 2024.

New Currie Cup format

In an exciting new feature, the competition will be staged over one-and-a-half rounds, followed by two semi-finals and the grand finale.

The eight teams are divided into two pools of four each by virtue of last year’s standings.

Pool A will consist of the Toyota Cheetahs (No 1 ranked last year), the Vodacom Bulls (4), DHL Western Province (5) and the NovaVit Griffons (8).

Pool B sees the Hollywoodbets Sharks (ranked No 2), Airlink Pumas (3), Fidelity ADT Lions (6) and Suzuki Griquas (7) grouped together.

Teams will play home and away matches within their respective pools, plus a single round of games against sides in the opposite pool.

The Top 4 teams on the log will progress to the semi-finals on 14 September, with the two winners set to battle it out for the final. This battle will further be amplified with the iconic Currie Cup trophy tour taking place during the semi-finals and final to afford the fans an opportunity to also feel like champions as their favourite teams.