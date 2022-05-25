Subscribe & Follow
Biz Most Read Award winners October 2024
This month’s coronations go to the following companies, whose proud announcements were among the most-read press releases published via Bizcommunity's Press Office newsrooms in October:
- It's not a bakkie, it's a Hilux - Publicis Groupe Africa
- Dentsu SA launches highly anticipated 2025 Paid Internship Programme – apply now! - Dentsu
- Professor Vasti Roodt is the first woman dean of the Faculty of Arts and Science at Stellenbosch University - Stellenbosch University
Thanks to all our publishers for contributing to the daily business-to-business snapshot of our region. Biz Press Offices allow newsroom managers to track success in the ever-evolving arena of business communications. Creative B2B publishing and newsroom management are becoming increasingly integral to the marketer's toolbox, offering vital value for companies, organisations, PRs and brands. Talk to one of our business content development managers about your business-to-business communications needs.
