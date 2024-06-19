Benson Boone and RAYE join 2024 Global Citizen Festival lineup

This year for the ﬁrst time, in addition to its many existing sustainability eﬀorts, the Global Citizen Festival is switching to battery power. The Central Park stage will be completely powered by the same SmartGrid battery system used to power Coldplay's ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour, including all audio, lighting, video and stage production. With the support of Coldplay, in partnership with Showpower Global B.V. and CES Power, with contributions from Equitable Earth, the Global Citizen Festival is one of the ﬁrst major U.S. festivals to make the important switch away from diesel generators. Instead of burning fossil fuels to power the main stage, running on battery power will signiﬁcantly reduce the festival’s carbon emissions that would otherwise pollute our planet.

As part of this year’s festival campaign, Global Citizen will mark the start of Climate Week with a beach clean-up on Saturday, September 21 in partnership with the Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy and supported by Goodera, coinciding with International Coastal Clean-up Day. A practical way to defend the planet and beneﬁt the New York City coastline, global citizens can earn free tickets to the festival by removing trash and marine debris from the shores of Jamaica Bay and documenting this year's 'Dirty Dozen' most common items found. The cleanup will be organized with assistance from the American Littoral Society's NY State Beach Cleanup Program, Black Surﬁng Association, and Surfrider NYC. Click here for more information.

Climate change is one of the leading drivers of extreme poverty, and could push as many as 100 million more people into poverty by 2030. This year’s Global Citizen Festival is advocating for the conservation and protection of the Amazon rainforest, which is one of the best allies the world has for slowing climate change through the storing of greenhouse gas emissions. Right now, the Amazon has the capacity to oﬀset 12 years of global emissions at current rates, the equivalent of what is annually emitted by 40,000 coal power plants.

Global Citizen, Re:wild, UN Global Compact Network Brazil and other campaign partners are calling for $1 billion in investments from businesses, foundations and governments to protect and restore the Amazon by the end of 2025, and support the Indigenous and riverfront communities who live in and protect the forest. Closer to home, Global Citizen is partnering with Environmental Advocates NY to call on New York Governor Kathy Hochul to sign the TREES Act, which would make New York the ﬁrst U.S. state to prevent public funds from contributing to tropical deforestation in the Amazon and beyond.

Additionally, to ensure a fair, fast and funded phase out of fossil fuels, Global Citizen joins 13 nations, hundreds of businesses including 17 banks, over a 100 cities, thousands of civil society groups and scientists calling for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty to compliment the Paris Agreement, and ensure a just transition from coal, oil and gas. Together, we are urging governments around the world to join the countries already calling for the Treaty, and accelerate international cooperation towards a greener and safer future for all.

“Global Citizen Festival has always been about using the power of music and activism to drive real, tangible change. This year, we're taking bold steps to protect our planet, from powering our stage with clean energy to advocating for Indigenous-led projects that preserve the Amazon and calling for a global Fossil Fuel

Non-Proliferation Treaty,” said Michael Sheldrick, co-founder and chief policy, impact and government aﬀairs oﬃcer, Global Citizen . “These eﬀorts are about ensuring that the transition to a sustainable future leaves no one behind – whether it's communities in the Global South or right here in New York. We’re calling on world leaders, businesses, and citizens alike to join us in mobilizing action towards a just transition to clean energy and a safer planet for all.”

“Ending extreme poverty is a responsibility we all share,” said Benson Boone . “I’m grateful to be involved in Global Citizen's mission by helping those who are living in extreme poverty. I hope we can all come together to take action and make a real diﬀerence in the world.”

Oﬃcial merchandise for the 2024 Global Citizen Festival is now available at store.globalcitizen.org. This year’s responsibly sourced collection includes exclusive collaborations with Doja Cat, Rauw Alejandro, Aviator Nation and more.

The Global Citizen Festival is presented by Citi and Cisco. Major Partners are Bridgewater Associates, Delta Air Lines, Motsepe Foundation, PayPal and Venmo, P&G, Verizon and World Wide Technology; Production Partner Live Nation; Broadcast Partner ABC; Exclusive US Audio Partner iHeartMedia; and Location Partner New York City Parks. The 2024 Global Citizen Festival is produced by Emmy Award winning production companies Done and Dusted and Diversiﬁed Production Services.

The 2024 Global Citizen Festival campaign and its policy goals are supported by a global coalition of over 100 organizations including: Africa Forward by Catalyst 2030, African Climate Reality Project, African Renaissance Trust, Aspire Artemis Foundation, Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens, Black Professionals in International Aﬀairs, Black Girl’s Dream Initiative, Blended Finance Taskforce, The Brady Hunter Foundation, Bread for the World, Buyambo, Center for Global Alchemy and Cross-Cultural Leadership, Center for Music Ecosystems, CIVICUS, Climate and Health Foundation, Climate Action Platform - Africa, Climate Cardinals, Common Good Marketplace, Connected Development, dev.tv, Don't Gas Africa, e^2=equitable energy, Education Cannot Wait - UN Global Fund for Education in Emergencies, Environmental Advocates NY, Equitable Earth, European Center for Not-for-Proﬁt Law, Farmer on Fire Ltd, Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), FOCUS 2030, Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Gender and Economy Research Center NPGE, Global Health Advocates, Global Leading Light Initiatives, Global Nation, Global Witness, Go Global Enterprises - Educate, Lead, Advocate, Hope for Her International, Hungry for Action, iDE (International Development Enterprises), IEC Global Impact Fund, International Labor Organization, Indigenous Peoples Rights International (IPRI), Integrity Initiatives International, International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, International Fund for Public Interest Media, Jacob’s Ladder Africa, Jara, Junior Achievement (JA) Africa, KIKAO CULTURES, LEAP Africa, Loss and Damage Youth Coalition, Malaria No More UK, Maraﬁki United Green Youths Initiative, mothers2mothers, Norwegian Human Rights Fund (NHRF), OHCHR, ONE, OurCause, Outright International, OWIT Brussels, Paciﬁc Islands Students Fighting Climate Change, PA, Phakamani Young Minds Academy, Plastic Punch, Power Shift Africa, Power to Girls Fdn, Project Vote SA, Re:wild, Rotary International, SDG2 Advocacy Hub, Shambe Centre, Sharing Strategies, Shule Foundation, Inc, Stark NKD, Sungulo Comm NPC, Sustainability and Climate Show, Teen Aid international organization, The Access Challenge, The Asian Network, The Erline Bradshaw Foundation, The Global Education & Leadership Foundation (tGELF), The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, The Global Sunrise Project & 1.5 Degrees of Peace, The Green Protector, The Village

Youth Fund, UNESCO Center for Peace, United Nations Association of the National Capital Area, UN Global Compact Network Brazil, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), United Nations Joint Sustainable Development Goals Fund, United Young Farmers Forum, Universal Access Project at the United Nations, WA Bat Network, Walkers Reserve, Women At Risk International Foundation, World Health Organization (WHO), Yamba Malawi, and Young Climate Collaborative.

Global Citizen is grateful for the support of leading media companies including: AIM Group, Atmosphere TV, Bella Naija, Billboard, Branded Cities, Captivate, Clear Channel Outdoor, Digital Mobile Media, EIB Network, Grocery TV, GSTV, iHeartMedia, Interstate Outdoor, OkayAfrica, MX Location, New Tradition, Orange Barrel Media, MX Location, OUTFRONT Media, Penske Media, Rolling Stone, Seen Media, Six Flags Theme Parks, TimesLIVE, TouchTunes, Trooh Media, Vanguard, Vox Media, and The Wall Street Journal, Zikoko.

For more information visit globalcitizenfestival.com, download the Global Citizen app, and follow Global Citizen on TikTok, https://www.instagram.com/glblctzn/Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.



