BBC's new model to fight misinformation and serve regioanl audiences

To enhance the BBC’s opportunities for audience growth around the world and to simplify the organisation’s structure, it will, later this year, six regional directors will be appointed to lead six regions across the world both editorially and operationally.

Announcing a new way of working internationally by grouping the world into six distinct areas; Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Central and South Asia, Europe, and the Middle East and North Africa.

This new model of working will ensure the BBC’s global operation is fit to face its future challenges.

“These plans put audiences first, supercharging our ability for growth to reach more people with independent news, and to put the BBC’s global operations in the best position to succeed in our mission,” says Jonathan Munro, global director and deputy CEO, BBC News.

More devolved responsibilities

Outside the UK, the six regional directors will make the most of regional expertise and have a regional headquarters.

Enhancing regional leadership will mean more devolved responsibilities from London and the oversight of regional spending, governance and culture.

The regional directors will be tasked with growing audiences in their region and providing clear reporting lines for each of the BBC World Service’s 42 language services.

Fight against disinformation

These changes will strengthen BBC News’ ability to serve audiences with independent and impartial news, to counter disinformation and to deliver our editorial priorities, with accountability and clarity at the centre of the plan.

Munro adds that the BBC News’ international output and the BBC World Service have never been more needed as the fight against disinformation intensifies and press freedom is increasingly under threat globally.

“The BBC’s trusted journalism has to go further, to reach more of those who need it most and to provide an alternative for those who want impartial coverage.

