    Issued by DMASA
    11 Jul 2024
    11 Jul 2024
    Calling all marketers, advertisers, and creative minds! The prestigious Assegai Awards 2024 are fast approaching, and it's time to showcase your best work. With entries closing on Friday, 30 August 2024, there's no time to waste. Start preparing your winning entries now to join the ranks of South Africa's most innovative and impactful marketing campaigns.
    Assegai Awards 2024: Get your winning entries ready!

    What are the Assegai Awards?

    The Assegai Awards, presented by the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA), celebrate excellence in marketing and communication. These awards recognise and reward campaigns that deliver exceptional results through creative strategy, innovative execution, and outstanding ROI. Whether you're a seasoned professional or a rising star in the industry, the Assegai Awards offer a platform to gain recognition and showcase your talent.

    Why enter the Assegai Awards?

    1. Prestige and recognition:

    • Winning an Assegai Award places you among the elite in South Africa's marketing industry. It’s a testament to your creativity, strategic thinking, and execution prowess.

    2. Networking opportunities:

    • Gain exposure to industry leaders, potential clients, and collaborators. The awards ceremony is a prime opportunity to network with the best in the business.

    3. Showcase your work:

    • Display your most successful campaigns on a national stage, enhancing your portfolio and attracting new opportunities.

    4. Motivate your team:

    • Celebrate the hard work and dedication of your team. An Assegai Award is a powerful motivator and a well-deserved recognition of their efforts.

    How to enter

    1. Prepare your entries:

    • Review your campaigns from the past year and select those that achieved outstanding results. Focus on creativity, strategic execution, and measurable success.

    2. Meet the criteria:

    • Ensure your entries meet the award categories and criteria. Each category has specific requirements, so tailor your submissions accordingly.

    3. Submit online:

    • Visit the official Assegai Awards website and complete the online entry form. Provide all necessary documentation, including case studies, results, and creative materials.

    4. Pay the entry fee:

    • Each entry requires a submission fee. Check the website for details on pricing and payment options.

    5. Mark the deadline:

    • Entries close on Friday, 30 August 2024. Make sure your submissions are complete and submitted before the deadline.

    Key dates to remember

    • Entries close: Friday, 30 August 2024
    • Awards ceremony: 14 November 2024

    Tips for a winning entry

    Highlight results:

    • Focus on the measurable success of your campaign. Demonstrate how your strategy and execution led to tangible outcomes.

    Tell a story:

    • Craft a compelling narrative around your campaign. Explain the challenges, the creative process, and the impact of your work.

    Be clear and concise:

    • Present your entry clearly and concisely. Judges should easily understand your campaign’s objectives, execution, and results.

    Show creativity:

    • Emphasise the innovative aspects of your campaign. What sets it apart from the competition?

    Final thoughts

    The Assegai Awards 2024 offer a unique opportunity to gain recognition, celebrate success, and inspire future innovation in marketing and communication. Don't miss your chance to be part of this esteemed event. Prepare your winning entries, submit them by Friday, 30 August 2024, and join the ranks of South Africa’s marketing elite.

    For more information and to submit your entries, visit the website: www.assegaiawards.co.za

    Good luck to all entrants, and may the best campaigns win!

    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.

