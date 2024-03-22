Industries

    Applications for Fête de la Musique 2024 now open

    22 Mar 2024
    The French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) has announced the commencement of the application phase for the 2024 edition of Fête de la Musique. Artists spanning musicians, bands, singers, poets and DJs across all genres are encouraged to participate in this festival.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    Fête de la Musique, also known as World Music Day, has captivated audiences with its diverse musical offerings, encompassing jazz, soul, funk, rock, electro, reggae, classical and more. Organised by the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) and coproduced by Bassline, this festival has graced Johannesburg for the past 13 years with the invaluable support of TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa.

    Scheduled for 22 June 2024 in Johannesburg at Victoria Yards, this year's Fête de la Musique promises a full day of free, family-friendly concerts, creating a vibrant platform for emerging artists.

    The event embraces an array of musical genres, from traditional tunes to rap, hip-hop, techno, jazz and beyond. Renowned artists such as Msaki, Samthing Soweto, Vaudou Game, Nakhane, and many others have contributed to the festival's success over the years.

    Jumpstart programme to boost emerging filmmakers' international market skills opens
    Jumpstart programme to boost emerging filmmakers' international market skills opens

    2 Feb 2024

    Introducing Slam Poetry to Fête de la Musique

    "We are particularly excited to widen the categories to include Slam Poetry this year. This will not only enrich our diverse lineup but also highlight the remarkable growth of the slam poetry scene in South Africa. This powerful form of self-expression has become a dynamic force, captivating audiences with its unique blend of spoken word, emotion, and social commentary” says Sophie Boulé, Cultural Attaché and deputy director of IFAS.

    Given the high volume of applications, there will be no audition. Instead, a panel of professionals, including Mamthug (BeatsByHer, South Africa), Sonya Mazumdar (EarthSync, India), Violet Maila (Music in Africa Foundation), Sakifo Talents (Reunion Island) and Mustapha Terki (Canada) will carefully review the tracks and applications.

    Selected artists will have the unique opportunity to participate in workshops around the festival date, led by industry professionals who will tailor sessions to meet the specific needs of the performers. Beyond offering a stage, the workshop aims to foster a sustainable and meaningful experience of knowledge-sharing and networking.

    Application process

    To be part of this musical celebration, interested musicians are invited to submit their applications by 15 April 2024 or until 300 entries have been received. The application process involves sending a comprehensive pack including a bio, photos, technical rider, sound clips, videos and press kit, along with the completed application form, which can be found at: www.linktr.ee/fete.de.la.musique.jhb.

    Submissions should be sent via WeTransfer to moc.liamg@grubojeuqisumaledetef.

    Successful applicants will be chosen based on the originality of their work, as well as their musical and stage performance qualities. Fête de la Musique 2024 is not only an opportunity for the public to discover new local talents but also a platform for artists to showcase their potential on stage.

    Best of luck to all applicants as they embark on this exciting musical journey!

