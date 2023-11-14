Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaKLADelta Victor BravoRocketseedKantarBizcommunity.comHelmHumanzHuman8OFM RadioAsk AfrikaRand ShowGrey AfricaMediaHeads 360BrandfundiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Film & Cinematography News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Jumpstart programme to boost emerging filmmakers' international market skills opens

    2 Feb 2024
    2 Feb 2024
    Project submissions for the 13th edition of Jumpstart, presented by the Durban FilmMart Institute in partnership with Produire au Sud, Nantes, and the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) are now open.
    Jumpstart programme to boost emerging filmmakers' international market skills opens

    The deadline for applications is 28 February 2024.

    Jumpstart is an incubator programme designed to introduce emerging filmmakers to writing and packaging with a focus on project packaging for the international market, introducing filmmakers to key techniques and tools for scriptwriting and storytelling processes.

    Projects will be guided by script consultants from South Africa and France.

    The programme will include the main workshop from 19 to 22 July 2024, during the 15th annual Durban FilmMart, with online follow-up sessions in November 2024 and February 2025.

    12 South African projects selected for Durban FilmMart Institute's development programme
    12 South African projects selected for Durban FilmMart Institute's development programme

    25 Jan 2024

    “The partnership with Produire au Sud is one of DFMI’s most long-standing partnerships and one that is ever evolving to suit the needs of filmmakers," says Magdalene Reddy, director of the Durban FilmMart Institute.

    “The programme creates a space for African writers and directors to gain exposure to French producers and industry.”

    Lucas Taillefer, coordinator of Produire au Sud says, “The collaboration between Durban FilmMart and Produire au Sud is 12 years old and we are very happy to have been able to accompany so many emergent African directors and producers with their projects in development during all those years.”

    “During this time, the Jumpstart programme went through many stages, and it has great potential to be further developed in the future.

    “The cooperation between Durban and Nantes ensures not only Produire au Sud coming to South Africa, but also the other way around. Indeed, each year, a project of DFM is invited to come to Nantes during the PAS workshop in the framework of the Festival des 3 Continents in late November. This fruitful collaboration is made possible thanks to the help of the Institut Français in South Africa.”

    Joburg Film Festival returns in 2024
    Joburg Film Festival returns in 2024

    6 Dec 2023

    Application criteria

    • Projects in which the producer, director, or writer is an African citizen.
    • Proof of African citizenship must be provided through a certified copy of a valid African passport or identification document. (Africans living in the Diaspora must have African citizenship – proof of passport).
    • Projects with a producer and director attached.
    • Projects must have a first draft script available.
    • Live-action fiction features in development only.

    Applications can be made through the Durban FilmMart Institute website.

    Read more: Film, African filmmakers, French Institute of South Africa, Durban FilmMart, film education, filmmakers, Jumpstart, cinematography, Magdalene Reddy, Durban FilmMart Institute
    NextOptions


    Related

    12 South African projects selected for Durban FilmMart Institute's development programme
    12 South African projects selected for Durban FilmMart Institute's development programme
    25 Jan 2024
    Andrew Mark Sewell joins NYF Radio Awards Advisory Board
    Andrew Mark Sewell joins NYF Radio Awards Advisory Board
    14 Dec 2023
    Joburg Film Festival returns in 2024
    Joburg Film Festival returns in 2024
    6 Dec 2023
    Image supplied. The 17th edition of Talents Durban is open for applications
    Talents Durban open for applications
    6 Dec 2023
    Source: Supplied.
    Of Soul & Joy team up with CinemaTAKE to take African creativity to Cinéma Cent Ans De Jeunesse
    29 Nov 2023
    Image supplied. Dan Mace, founder of Joe (JOE) and y Beast Philanthropy's chief creative officer
    Beast Philanthropy wins at 8th Annual Shorty Impact Awards in Los Angeles
    29 Nov 2023
    Durban FilmMart calls for live action projects in development
    Durban FilmMart calls for live action projects in development
    24 Nov 2023
    The facilitators for the programme. Source: Supplied.
    Creative Careers South Africa launches Am I the Writer? screenwriting skills programme
    14 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz