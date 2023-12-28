Industries

    Impumelelo: Top Empowerment publication celebrates 30 years of democracy in 23rd annual edition

    Issued by Topco Media
    1 Feb 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    As South Africa marks 30 years of democracy, Topco Media, a leading B2B media and events company committed to profiling businesses in South Africa and giving voice to excellent leadership, announces the release of the 23rd annual edition of its Impumelelo: Top Empowerment publication.
    Impumelelo: Top Empowerment publication celebrates 30 years of democracy in 23rd annual edition

    Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media, remarked, “Endorsed by four of the five democratically elected presidents and supported by key partnerships with entities like Nedbank, the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), and Old Mutual, the Top Empowerment publication stands as the country’s most esteemed and comprehensive Black Empowerment business directory. We are proud to play a pivotal role in championing diversity and empowerment in South Africa’s business landscape.”

    Former President Nelson Mandela once remarked, “Impumelelo provides a showcase of this emerging sector, assisting both local and overseas companies in choosing areas for profitable investment. I have no hesitation in supporting its aims and believe that this directory will become a key reference work for South African business and industry in the future.”

    This landmark edition of Impumelelo: Top Empowerment proudly features Methano Group CEO, Sereme Joel Maphaka, recipient of the prestigious 2023 ‘Top Empowerment Business Leader of the Year’ Award, gracing its front cover. Inside, readers will find thought-provoking contributions from notable business leaders such as the BEE Commissioner, the CEO of the National Business Initiative, iconic musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka, and the Diversity and Transformation Director, Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric.

    “The publication has been an integral part of this journey celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion for nearly a quarter of a century. I want to also thank our readers and clients who continue to support us,” says Fiona Wakelin, Group Editor at Topco Media.

    The magazine’s interview section showcases luminaries including the Chancellor of Walter Sisulu University, SASOL’s Vice President for Social Investment, the CEO of bpSA, and the Chairperson of Schindler SA. Continuing its commitment to excellence in transformation, this edition features articles covering a 30-year review, youth employment, transformative supply chains, top transformational JSE companies, and a spotlight on the fastest-growing companies in Africa.

    Podcasts featuring industry leaders KC Rottok Chesaina, Daniel Mminele, Ola Oyetayo, Celiwe Ross, and Ciko Thomas offer additional insights. Celebrating diversity, equity, and inclusion, the magazine highlights winners of the headline Top Empowerment Awards and showcases South Africa’s talented youth in its Lifestyle section. The publication also includes the Top Empowerment Index, recognising companies at the forefront of the transformation journey.

    To learn more about advertising opportunities in the publication, please contact Lee-Ann Bruce at az.oc.ocpot@ecurb.nna-eel

    Read more: Nedbank, Nelson Mandela, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Topco Media, Ralf Fletcher, National Business Initiative, BPSA, Schneider Electric, Daniel Mminele, Fiona Wakelin, Ross, Anglophone Africa
    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.

