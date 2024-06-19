Industries

Music News South Africa

    Internet Girl - the latest Apple Music's Up Next artist to be spotlighted in SA

    19 Jun 2024
    Cape Town-based punk hyperpop trio, Internet Girl, has been named the next recipient of Apple Music’s Up Next programme for June, a local version of their global emerging artist platform, which Apple Music launched early in 2021.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “It’s insane, we’re super stoked to be on Up Next!” the band tells Apple Music. “It’s been a crazy year so far, seeing some dreams come to fruition — now this is pretty cool. But we’re greedy; we want more! This is just the beginning for Internet Girl.”

    Since their formation in 2019, Internet Girl (Ntsika Bungane, Matthew Burgess and James Smith) have carved out a niche that’s completely their own as a mixed-raced boy band who blend gritty live shows with grungy attitude and unique production.

    Growing a solid, global fan base through a barrage of single and EP releases since 2019, lead vocalist Ntsika Bungane consistently conveys a self-assertive attitude, aided and inspired by the production of Matthew and James.

    Their new EP Role Model (2024), is available to stream on Apple Music and serves as an almost reintroduction of the trio as they pivot to embrace a new sound and ethos through elements of punk and rap.

    Through crass and confrontational songwriting, Ntsika tells the story of an anti hero who traverses through the seedy underbelly of Cape Town’s city life, anchored in the explosive singles Role Model and Cokehead.

    As the newest Up Next artist to be spotlighted in South Africa, Internet Girl will be featured across Apple Music’s South African Up Next playlist available here.

    The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.

    The playlist is genre agnostic and represents a lineup of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.

    The vast global Up Next roster of past talent includes Grammy-nominated and critically lauded talent like 6lack, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, Amy Shark, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Claudio, Sigrid, Mr Eazi, Stefflon Don, Bad Bunny, Juice WLRD, Bazzi, Jax Jones, NCT 127, Summer Walker, Tierra Whack, Dean Lewis, Pink Sweat$, Koffee, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Clairo, Lunay, Jessie Reyez, Orville Peck, Victoria Monét, Ingrid Andress, Conan Gray, Don Toliver, Rema, BENEE, Holly Humberstone, Natanael Cano, Givēon, beabadoobee, Arlo Parks, Tate McRae, Fousheé and Tems.

