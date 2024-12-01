City of Cape Town highlights emerging artists at Comic Con Cape Town 2025

The City of Cape Town’s Community, Arts and Culture Development Department supported 10 young artists to showcase their talent at Comic Con Cape Town 2025 which took place at the CTICC from 1-4 May 2025.

Councillor Higham visiting (middle) one of the stands. Image supplied

Artists had to complete a training programme, which helped them to prepare to exhibit their creations at the event.

The Emerging Artists Programme supports artists by providing them with opportunities to help them develop their skills, show their work, and earn an income. In March and April this year, the 10 artists from communities across the city were selected to take part in a workshop series to prepare them to exhibit at Comic Con Cape Town.

‘Art is a powerful tool to express, learn and share and we are delighted to see the enthusiasm for the artists who completed the training. Through this programme, we’re not only creating platforms for young artists to thrive, but we’re also contributing to a unique and inclusive, creative arts sector in the City of Cape Town.

The Emerging Artists Programme creates spaces for peer-to-peer learning and networking among artists and the City will continue to provide support,’ said Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Francine Higham.

The workshops focused on creating original work inspired by pop culture, their history and their community, and creating products for merchandise at the Cape Town Comic Con.

The programme consisted of training (14 days), a production phase (four days) and a post-production phase of seven days.

The four day production workshop covered topics such as branding tips, explored typography, composition basics, and colour psychology, before wrapping up with the importance of research and reference, and clarity in design.

During the programme, artists had the opportunity to learn and improve character development, illustration, screen printing, pricing, marketing, sales and merchandise production.

Participating artists were further assisted by facilitators, in preparation for Comic Con, through the review of their artwork, focused feedback and ongoing support.

The following artists participated in the programme:

Clyde Shannon Gelderbloem: multi-talented creative and entrepreneur



Sihle Kakana: digital abstract artist



Athenkosi “Unami” Maqubela: interdisciplinary artist



Conway October: multidisciplinary artist



Kristin: ink illustrator and graphic designer



Phakamani Thembela: shoemaker and designer



Nsama Wisdom Chishimba: character design and illustration



Prismond Mokakola: visual artist



Raeez Hoosain: visual artist and multi-media designer



Xolisa Tamarana: graphic designer and illustrator