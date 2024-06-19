Industries

Events News South Africa

    The Sex Expo returns to Cape Town this June

    19 Jun 2024
    19 Jun 2024
    The Sex Expo returns to Cape Town from 27-30 June 2024 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). The Sex Expo is a fun and entertaining adult-themed exhibition that features stage shows with some of the hottest stars in the Southern Hemisphere, a hall full of exhibitor stands showcasing a huge range of products, and a whole lot of naughty entertainment and fun.
    Image supplied

    Whether you're a seasoned thrill-seeker or simply curious to explore the boundaries of intimacy, The Sex Expo has something to tantalise every adult palate.

    What to expect

    Indulge in a decadent array of stage shows featuring the hottest stars from the Southern Hemisphere, from burlesque shows, sexy dance routines, BDSM displays and intriguing workshops on sexual health and getting the most out of sex, mixed in with hilarious crowd-participation acts. The centre stage will keep audiences begging for more.

    Immerse yourself in the marketplace brimming with the latest in products, from lingerie to adult toys. Embrace your adventurous spirit and uncover hidden pleasures that will awaken your senses.

    Pricasso, the world-famous penile artist, returns as he showcases his unique talents, creating mesmerising portraits that will leave you in awe.

    Prepare to be tempted by the playful and liberating atmosphere of the Naked Casino, where you can try your luck at thrilling games like Strip Poker and Randy Roulette.

    Engaging and informative discussions covering all aspects of sexual health and lifestyle by world-renowned sexologists and expert speakers will educate and open minds at The Workshop every half-hour.

    Visit https://www.thesexexpo.com/ for more

