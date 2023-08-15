All the 2023 Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards nominees

“Last year was a year of exceptional theatre,” said Africa Melane, panel chair of the annual Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, before announcing the nominees recently. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony taking place on Sunday, 17 March 2024 at the Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town.

Now in their 59th year, the highly coveted awards are sponsored by Heineken Beverages, which acquired former sponsor, Distell, in 2023.

Naming the nominees for the upcoming awards, Melane said: “In 2023, we saw theatre questioning societal norms, challenging perspectives, and testing the rules. All this, while entertaining audiences and offering them some escape, even if only briefly, as they immerse themselves in a different world. It truly was a year of theatrical excellence.”

The awards celebrate outstanding contributions to local theatre across 23 categories. They range from performing to directing, scriptwriting, composing and puppetry, as well as exceptional stage, sound, lighting and costume design.

A total of 66 plays, musicals and music theatre productions were assessed by the judges. There were also 10 productions for children and young adults, as well as six operas, all mounted between January and December 2023. In addition, 140 students from eight institutions in 54 productions were considered for the Best Student category.

The panel of judges for 2023 include Africa Melane (Chair), Dr Beverley Brommert, Hadley Tituss, Dr Lwando Scott, Mariana Malan, Marina Griebenow, Naudé van der Merwe, Nkgopoleng Moloi, Roxy Marosa, Tracey Saunders and Dr Wayne Muller. Sive Gubangxa served on the subpanel for the Best Student prize.

Millicent Maroga, corporate affairs director of Heineken Beverages said: “For almost 60 years, the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards have been identifying and rewarding top local talent. In a country such as ours, where citizens often live worlds apart from one another, theatre can teach us more about ourselves and to empathise with people unlike us. Theatre makes more people more visible to one another in creative, moving and provocative ways. It is an essential part of our society and we are thrilled to support its advance.”

Tracey Saunders, convenor of the Student Panel said: “The calibre of work presented by students continues to astound us. Several students have leapt at the opportunities afforded to them to showcase their work to the public before graduating and the number of students cast in professional productions in their final year of study is a testament to their hard work and the commitment of the teaching staff.”

In addition to the category winners, the recipients of the Encore Award, the Innovation in Theatre Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced at the ceremony.

Nominees for the 59th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, in alphabetical order, are...

Best Student Prize

Abigail Jones | University of Stellenbosch

Alyssa van Reenen | ACT Cape Town

Angelique Viaan Filter | University of Stellenbosch

Angelo Elton Bergh | University of Stellenbosch

Asanele Ngowapi | AFDA

Gianluca Gironi | LAMTA

Leah Mari | LAMTA

Nichola Viviers | University of Stellenbosch

Siyamthanda Bangani | ACT Cape Town

Tumelo Mogashoa | LAMTA

Best New South African Script

Ayanda kaNobakabona Hans | Tiro’s Toughloop Testimony

Brent Palmer | King George

Damon Galgut and Sylvaine Strike | The Promise - On Stage

Ricardo Arendse | Die halwe huis

Tiisetso Mashifane waNoni | Delela

Best New Director

Amée Lekas | African Gothic | Drama

Daniel Newton | The Rangers | Drama

Jeff Brooker | Every Brilliant Thing | Solo Show

Jessie Diepeveen | Patisserie Femme | Drama

Mfundo Zono | Tiro’s Toughloop Testimony | Solo Show

Best Theatre Production for Children and Young People

Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness - The Play | Bianca Flanders-Balie

Surge | Magnet Theatre Youth Company

The King of Broken Things | Theatresmiths

Best Performance by an Ensemble

My hart is ’n muurbal (en ander gedagtes) | Wynand Kotzé and Wian Taljaard

Oedipus at Colonus #aftersophocles | Buhle T Stefane, Azola Mkhabile, Mihlali Bele, Lindokuhle Melaphi, Thabo Mkenene, Kuhle Myathaza, Nosiphiwo Ndabeni, Siphenathi Siqwayi, Wendy Mrali, Moluphi Lepeli and Sipho Kalako

Of Loss - Handle with Care | Awethu Hleli, Nolufefe Ntshuntshe, Mphumzi Nontshinga, Lyle October and Tamzin Williams

Patisserie Femme | Liphelo Matthews and Nomfundo Selepe

Best Performance in a Revue, Cabaret or Solo Show

Ayanda kaNobakabona Hans | Tiro’s Toughloop Testimony | Onkgopotse Tiro

Daniel Geddes | Cruise | Michael Spencer

Kim Blanche Adonis | My Fellow South Africans | Various roles

Marlo Minnaar | Die halwe huis | Bumper Jansen

Sue Pam-Grant | why do moths fly like crazy f*cks in the night | Louise Bourgeois

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical or Music Theatre Show

Chad Baai | The Buddy Holly Story | Ritchie Valens, KDAV Engineer

Gianluca Gironi | The Buddy Holly Story | Jerry Allison

Schoeman Smit | The Sound of Music | Franz

William Berger | The Sound of Music | Max Detweiler

Zolani Shangase | We Will Rock You | Ensemble

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical or Music Theatre Show

Bethany Dickson | The Buddy Holly Story | Mary Lou Sokolof, Vi Petty

Nadia Beukes | The Sound of Music | Baroness Schraeder

Noluthando Mili | Ziyana | Grandmother

Sindiswa Ndlovu | The Buddy Holly Story | Marlena Madison, Shirley

Tankiso Mamabolo | Ziyana | Mother

Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Musical or Music Theatre Show

Craig Urbani | The Sound of Music | Captain Von Trapp

Craig Urbani | We Will Rock You | Khashoggi

Jethro Tait | The Buddy Holly Story | Buddy Holly

Stuart Brown | We Will Rock You | Galileo

Tiaan Rautenbach | We Will Rock You | Buddy

Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Musical or Music Theatre Show

Awethu Hleli | Ziyana | Diana

Brittany Smith | The Sound of Music | Maria Rainer

Kerry Hiles | A Star is Born - The Rise and Fall of Judy Garland | Narrator

Londiwe Dhlomo | We Will Rock You | Killer Queen

Nicolette Fernandes | We Will Rock You | Scaramouche

Best Puppetry Design

Janni Younge | Hamlet (Janni Younge)

Luyanda Nogodlwana | Maxeke: This Work is Not for Yourselves

Best Lighting Design

Jane Gosnell | Cruise

Joshua Lindberg | The Promise - On Stage

Nicolaas de Jongh | Die fel omstrede kroon van Edward II en Gaveston

Themba Stewart and Mark Fleishman | Oedipus at Colonus #aftersophocles

Wolf Britz | Die moeder

Best Set Design

Birrie le Roux | Die moeder

Denis Hutchinson | The Sound of Music

Joshua Lindberg | The Promise - On Stage

Marcel Meyer | Hamlet (Abrahamse and Meyer Productions)

Marthinus Basson | Die fel omstrede kroon van Edward II en Gaveston

Best Costume Design

Marthinus Basson | Die fel omstrede kroon van Edward II en Gaveston

Marcel Meyer | Hamlet (Abrahamse and Meyer Productions)

Michaeline Wessels | A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Sarah Mercadé | We Will Rock You

Roderick Jaipal, Edit Atelier | Oedipus at Colonus #aftersophocles

Best Sound Design, Original Music, Soundscape or Live Performance

Charl-Johan Lingenfelder | The Promise - On Stage | Sound Design and Original Score

Dawid Wolfswinkel | Die fel omstrede kroon van Edward II en Gaveston | Sound Design

Loki Rothman | Die moeder | Soundtrack

Neo Muyanga | Oedipus at Colonus #aftersophocles | Soundscape

Zimbini Makwetu | Ziyana | Original Music

Best Performance in an Opera - Male

Conroy Scott | Tosca | Baron Scarpia

Levy Sekgapane | The Pearl Fishers | Nadir

Lukhanyo Moyake | La Traviata | Alfredo Germont

Lukhanyo Moyake | Tosca | Mario Cavaradossi

Luvo Maranti | The Tales of Hoffmann | Hoffmann

Best Performance in an Opera - Female

Brittany Smith | La Traviata | Violetta Valéry

Janelle Visagie | Cendrillon | Maguelonne

Molly Dzangare | The Tales of Hoffmann | Giulietta

Nobulumko Mngxekeza | Tosca | Floria Tosca

Setsoane Jeannette Ntseki | L’inganno Felice | Isabella

Best Performance by a Support Actor in a Play

André Roothman | Die fel omstrede kroon van Edward II en Gaveston | Ou Koning, Ou Mortimer

Mark Elderkin | A Midsummer Night’s Dream | Bottom

Siyamthanda Sinani | Hamlet (Janni Younge) | Hamlet, Laertes

Sven Ruygrok | The Beauty Queen of Leenane | Ray Dooley

Wilhelm van der Walt | Die fel omstrede kroon van Edward II en Gaveston | Jong Mortimer

Best Performance by a Support Actress in a Play

Jennifer Steyn | The Beauty Queen of Leenane | Mag Folan

Jenny Stead | The Promise - On Stage | Astrid Swart and other roles

Kate Normington | The Promise - On Stage | Rachel Swart and other roles

Tiisetso Mashifane waNoni | Delela | Production technician