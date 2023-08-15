All the 2023 Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards nominees

Now in their 59th year, the highly coveted awards are sponsored by Heineken Beverages, which acquired former sponsor, Distell, in 2023.
Naming the nominees for the upcoming awards, Melane said: “In 2023, we saw theatre questioning societal norms, challenging perspectives, and testing the rules. All this, while entertaining audiences and offering them some escape, even if only briefly, as they immerse themselves in a different world. It truly was a year of theatrical excellence.”
The awards celebrate outstanding contributions to local theatre across 23 categories. They range from performing to directing, scriptwriting, composing and puppetry, as well as exceptional stage, sound, lighting and costume design.
A total of 66 plays, musicals and music theatre productions were assessed by the judges. There were also 10 productions for children and young adults, as well as six operas, all mounted between January and December 2023. In addition, 140 students from eight institutions in 54 productions were considered for the Best Student category.
The panel of judges for 2023 include Africa Melane (Chair), Dr Beverley Brommert, Hadley Tituss, Dr Lwando Scott, Mariana Malan, Marina Griebenow, Naudé van der Merwe, Nkgopoleng Moloi, Roxy Marosa, Tracey Saunders and Dr Wayne Muller. Sive Gubangxa served on the subpanel for the Best Student prize.
Millicent Maroga, corporate affairs director of Heineken Beverages said: “For almost 60 years, the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards have been identifying and rewarding top local talent. In a country such as ours, where citizens often live worlds apart from one another, theatre can teach us more about ourselves and to empathise with people unlike us. Theatre makes more people more visible to one another in creative, moving and provocative ways. It is an essential part of our society and we are thrilled to support its advance.”
Tracey Saunders, convenor of the Student Panel said: “The calibre of work presented by students continues to astound us. Several students have leapt at the opportunities afforded to them to showcase their work to the public before graduating and the number of students cast in professional productions in their final year of study is a testament to their hard work and the commitment of the teaching staff.”
In addition to the category winners, the recipients of the Encore Award, the Innovation in Theatre Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced at the ceremony.
Nominees for the 59th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, in alphabetical order, are...
Abigail Jones | University of Stellenbosch
Alyssa van Reenen | ACT Cape Town
Angelique Viaan Filter | University of Stellenbosch
Angelo Elton Bergh | University of Stellenbosch
Asanele Ngowapi | AFDA
Gianluca Gironi | LAMTA
Leah Mari | LAMTA
Nichola Viviers | University of Stellenbosch
Siyamthanda Bangani | ACT Cape Town
Tumelo Mogashoa | LAMTA
Ayanda kaNobakabona Hans | Tiro’s Toughloop Testimony
Brent Palmer | King George
Damon Galgut and Sylvaine Strike | The Promise - On Stage
Ricardo Arendse | Die halwe huis
Tiisetso Mashifane waNoni | Delela
Amée Lekas | African Gothic | Drama
Daniel Newton | The Rangers | Drama
Jeff Brooker | Every Brilliant Thing | Solo Show
Jessie Diepeveen | Patisserie Femme | Drama
Mfundo Zono | Tiro’s Toughloop Testimony | Solo Show
Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness - The Play | Bianca Flanders-Balie
Surge | Magnet Theatre Youth Company
The King of Broken Things | Theatresmiths
My hart is ’n muurbal (en ander gedagtes) | Wynand Kotzé and Wian Taljaard
Oedipus at Colonus #aftersophocles | Buhle T Stefane, Azola Mkhabile, Mihlali Bele, Lindokuhle Melaphi, Thabo Mkenene, Kuhle Myathaza, Nosiphiwo Ndabeni, Siphenathi Siqwayi, Wendy Mrali, Moluphi Lepeli and Sipho Kalako
Of Loss - Handle with Care | Awethu Hleli, Nolufefe Ntshuntshe, Mphumzi Nontshinga, Lyle October and Tamzin Williams
Patisserie Femme | Liphelo Matthews and Nomfundo Selepe
Ayanda kaNobakabona Hans | Tiro’s Toughloop Testimony | Onkgopotse Tiro
Daniel Geddes | Cruise | Michael Spencer
Kim Blanche Adonis | My Fellow South Africans | Various roles
Marlo Minnaar | Die halwe huis | Bumper Jansen
Sue Pam-Grant | why do moths fly like crazy f*cks in the night | Louise Bourgeois
Chad Baai | The Buddy Holly Story | Ritchie Valens, KDAV Engineer
Gianluca Gironi | The Buddy Holly Story | Jerry Allison
Schoeman Smit | The Sound of Music | Franz
William Berger | The Sound of Music | Max Detweiler
Zolani Shangase | We Will Rock You | Ensemble
Bethany Dickson | The Buddy Holly Story | Mary Lou Sokolof, Vi Petty
Nadia Beukes | The Sound of Music | Baroness Schraeder
Noluthando Mili | Ziyana | Grandmother
Sindiswa Ndlovu | The Buddy Holly Story | Marlena Madison, Shirley
Tankiso Mamabolo | Ziyana | Mother
Craig Urbani | The Sound of Music | Captain Von Trapp
Craig Urbani | We Will Rock You | Khashoggi
Jethro Tait | The Buddy Holly Story | Buddy Holly
Stuart Brown | We Will Rock You | Galileo
Tiaan Rautenbach | We Will Rock You | Buddy
Awethu Hleli | Ziyana | Diana
Brittany Smith | The Sound of Music | Maria Rainer
Kerry Hiles | A Star is Born - The Rise and Fall of Judy Garland | Narrator
Londiwe Dhlomo | We Will Rock You | Killer Queen
Nicolette Fernandes | We Will Rock You | Scaramouche
Janni Younge | Hamlet (Janni Younge)
Luyanda Nogodlwana | Maxeke: This Work is Not for Yourselves
Jane Gosnell | Cruise
Joshua Lindberg | The Promise - On Stage
Nicolaas de Jongh | Die fel omstrede kroon van Edward II en Gaveston
Themba Stewart and Mark Fleishman | Oedipus at Colonus #aftersophocles
Wolf Britz | Die moeder
Birrie le Roux | Die moeder
Denis Hutchinson | The Sound of Music
Joshua Lindberg | The Promise - On Stage
Marcel Meyer | Hamlet (Abrahamse and Meyer Productions)
Marthinus Basson | Die fel omstrede kroon van Edward II en Gaveston
Marthinus Basson | Die fel omstrede kroon van Edward II en Gaveston
Marcel Meyer | Hamlet (Abrahamse and Meyer Productions)
Michaeline Wessels | A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Sarah Mercadé | We Will Rock You
Roderick Jaipal, Edit Atelier | Oedipus at Colonus #aftersophocles
Charl-Johan Lingenfelder | The Promise - On Stage | Sound Design and Original Score
Dawid Wolfswinkel | Die fel omstrede kroon van Edward II en Gaveston | Sound Design
Loki Rothman | Die moeder | Soundtrack
Neo Muyanga | Oedipus at Colonus #aftersophocles | Soundscape
Zimbini Makwetu | Ziyana | Original Music
Conroy Scott | Tosca | Baron Scarpia
Levy Sekgapane | The Pearl Fishers | Nadir
Lukhanyo Moyake | La Traviata | Alfredo Germont
Lukhanyo Moyake | Tosca | Mario Cavaradossi
Luvo Maranti | The Tales of Hoffmann | Hoffmann
Brittany Smith | La Traviata | Violetta Valéry
Janelle Visagie | Cendrillon | Maguelonne
Molly Dzangare | The Tales of Hoffmann | Giulietta
Nobulumko Mngxekeza | Tosca | Floria Tosca
Setsoane Jeannette Ntseki | L’inganno Felice | Isabella
André Roothman | Die fel omstrede kroon van Edward II en Gaveston | Ou Koning, Ou Mortimer
Mark Elderkin | A Midsummer Night’s Dream | Bottom
Siyamthanda Sinani | Hamlet (Janni Younge) | Hamlet, Laertes
Sven Ruygrok | The Beauty Queen of Leenane | Ray Dooley
Wilhelm van der Walt | Die fel omstrede kroon van Edward II en Gaveston | Jong Mortimer
Jennifer Steyn | The Beauty Queen of Leenane | Mag Folan
Jenny Stead | The Promise - On Stage | Astrid Swart and other roles
Kate Normington | The Promise - On Stage | Rachel Swart and other roles
Tiisetso Mashifane waNoni | Delela | Production technician