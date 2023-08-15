Industries

    All the 2023 Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards nominees

    6 Mar 2024
    “Last year was a year of exceptional theatre,” said Africa Melane, panel chair of the annual Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, before announcing the nominees recently. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony taking place on Sunday, 17 March 2024 at the Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town.
    Photo by Kyle Head on Unsplash

    Now in their 59th year, the highly coveted awards are sponsored by Heineken Beverages, which acquired former sponsor, Distell, in 2023.

    Naming the nominees for the upcoming awards, Melane said: “In 2023, we saw theatre questioning societal norms, challenging perspectives, and testing the rules. All this, while entertaining audiences and offering them some escape, even if only briefly, as they immerse themselves in a different world. It truly was a year of theatrical excellence.”

    The awards celebrate outstanding contributions to local theatre across 23 categories. They range from performing to directing, scriptwriting, composing and puppetry, as well as exceptional stage, sound, lighting and costume design.

    A total of 66 plays, musicals and music theatre productions were assessed by the judges. There were also 10 productions for children and young adults, as well as six operas, all mounted between January and December 2023. In addition, 140 students from eight institutions in 54 productions were considered for the Best Student category.

    The panel of judges for 2023 include Africa Melane (Chair), Dr Beverley Brommert, Hadley Tituss, Dr Lwando Scott, Mariana Malan, Marina Griebenow, Naudé van der Merwe, Nkgopoleng Moloi, Roxy Marosa, Tracey Saunders and Dr Wayne Muller. Sive Gubangxa served on the subpanel for the Best Student prize.

    Millicent Maroga, corporate affairs director of Heineken Beverages said: “For almost 60 years, the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards have been identifying and rewarding top local talent. In a country such as ours, where citizens often live worlds apart from one another, theatre can teach us more about ourselves and to empathise with people unlike us. Theatre makes more people more visible to one another in creative, moving and provocative ways. It is an essential part of our society and we are thrilled to support its advance.”

    Tracey Saunders, convenor of the Student Panel said: “The calibre of work presented by students continues to astound us. Several students have leapt at the opportunities afforded to them to showcase their work to the public before graduating and the number of students cast in professional productions in their final year of study is a testament to their hard work and the commitment of the teaching staff.”

    In addition to the category winners, the recipients of the Encore Award, the Innovation in Theatre Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced at the ceremony.

    Nominees for the 59th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, in alphabetical order, are...

    Best Student Prize

    Abigail Jones | University of Stellenbosch
    Alyssa van Reenen | ACT Cape Town
    Angelique Viaan Filter | University of Stellenbosch
    Angelo Elton Bergh | University of Stellenbosch
    Asanele Ngowapi | AFDA
    Gianluca Gironi | LAMTA
    Leah Mari | LAMTA
    Nichola Viviers | University of Stellenbosch
    Siyamthanda Bangani | ACT Cape Town
    Tumelo Mogashoa | LAMTA

    Best New South African Script

    Ayanda kaNobakabona Hans | Tiro’s Toughloop Testimony
    Brent Palmer | King George
    Damon Galgut and Sylvaine Strike | The Promise - On Stage
    Ricardo Arendse | Die halwe huis
    Tiisetso Mashifane waNoni | Delela

    Best New Director

    Amée Lekas | African Gothic | Drama
    Daniel Newton | The Rangers | Drama
    Jeff Brooker | Every Brilliant Thing | Solo Show
    Jessie Diepeveen | Patisserie Femme | Drama
    Mfundo Zono | Tiro’s Toughloop Testimony | Solo Show

    Best Theatre Production for Children and Young People

    Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness - The Play | Bianca Flanders-Balie
    Surge | Magnet Theatre Youth Company
    The King of Broken Things | Theatresmiths

    Best Performance by an Ensemble

    My hart is ’n muurbal (en ander gedagtes) | Wynand Kotzé and Wian Taljaard
    Oedipus at Colonus #aftersophocles | Buhle T Stefane, Azola Mkhabile, Mihlali Bele, Lindokuhle Melaphi, Thabo Mkenene, Kuhle Myathaza, Nosiphiwo Ndabeni, Siphenathi Siqwayi, Wendy Mrali, Moluphi Lepeli and Sipho Kalako
    Of Loss - Handle with Care | Awethu Hleli, Nolufefe Ntshuntshe, Mphumzi Nontshinga, Lyle October and Tamzin Williams
    Patisserie Femme | Liphelo Matthews and Nomfundo Selepe

    Best Performance in a Revue, Cabaret or Solo Show

    Ayanda kaNobakabona Hans | Tiro’s Toughloop Testimony | Onkgopotse Tiro
    Daniel Geddes | Cruise | Michael Spencer
    Kim Blanche Adonis | My Fellow South Africans | Various roles
    Marlo Minnaar | Die halwe huis | Bumper Jansen
    Sue Pam-Grant | why do moths fly like crazy f*cks in the night | Louise Bourgeois

    Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical or Music Theatre Show

    Chad Baai | The Buddy Holly Story | Ritchie Valens, KDAV Engineer
    Gianluca Gironi | The Buddy Holly Story | Jerry Allison
    Schoeman Smit | The Sound of Music | Franz
    William Berger | The Sound of Music | Max Detweiler
    Zolani Shangase | We Will Rock You | Ensemble

    Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical or Music Theatre Show

    Bethany Dickson | The Buddy Holly Story | Mary Lou Sokolof, Vi Petty
    Nadia Beukes | The Sound of Music | Baroness Schraeder
    Noluthando Mili | Ziyana | Grandmother
    Sindiswa Ndlovu | The Buddy Holly Story | Marlena Madison, Shirley
    Tankiso Mamabolo | Ziyana | Mother

    Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Musical or Music Theatre Show

    Craig Urbani | The Sound of Music | Captain Von Trapp
    Craig Urbani | We Will Rock You | Khashoggi
    Jethro Tait | The Buddy Holly Story | Buddy Holly
    Stuart Brown | We Will Rock You | Galileo
    Tiaan Rautenbach | We Will Rock You | Buddy

    Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Musical or Music Theatre Show

    Awethu Hleli | Ziyana | Diana
    Brittany Smith | The Sound of Music | Maria Rainer
    Kerry Hiles | A Star is Born - The Rise and Fall of Judy Garland | Narrator
    Londiwe Dhlomo | We Will Rock You | Killer Queen
    Nicolette Fernandes | We Will Rock You | Scaramouche

    Best Puppetry Design

    Janni Younge | Hamlet (Janni Younge)
    Luyanda Nogodlwana | Maxeke: This Work is Not for Yourselves

    Best Lighting Design

    Jane Gosnell | Cruise
    Joshua Lindberg | The Promise - On Stage
    Nicolaas de Jongh | Die fel omstrede kroon van Edward II en Gaveston
    Themba Stewart and Mark Fleishman | Oedipus at Colonus #aftersophocles
    Wolf Britz | Die moeder

    Best Set Design

    Birrie le Roux | Die moeder
    Denis Hutchinson | The Sound of Music
    Joshua Lindberg | The Promise - On Stage
    Marcel Meyer | Hamlet (Abrahamse and Meyer Productions)
    Marthinus Basson | Die fel omstrede kroon van Edward II en Gaveston

    Best Costume Design

    Marthinus Basson | Die fel omstrede kroon van Edward II en Gaveston
    Marcel Meyer | Hamlet (Abrahamse and Meyer Productions)
    Michaeline Wessels | A Midsummer Night’s Dream
    Sarah Mercadé | We Will Rock You
    Roderick Jaipal, Edit Atelier | Oedipus at Colonus #aftersophocles

    Best Sound Design, Original Music, Soundscape or Live Performance

    Charl-Johan Lingenfelder | The Promise - On Stage | Sound Design and Original Score
    Dawid Wolfswinkel | Die fel omstrede kroon van Edward II en Gaveston | Sound Design
    Loki Rothman | Die moeder | Soundtrack
    Neo Muyanga | Oedipus at Colonus #aftersophocles | Soundscape
    Zimbini Makwetu | Ziyana | Original Music

    Best Performance in an Opera - Male

    Conroy Scott | Tosca | Baron Scarpia
    Levy Sekgapane | The Pearl Fishers | Nadir
    Lukhanyo Moyake | La Traviata | Alfredo Germont
    Lukhanyo Moyake | Tosca | Mario Cavaradossi
    Luvo Maranti | The Tales of Hoffmann | Hoffmann

    Best Performance in an Opera - Female

    Brittany Smith | La Traviata | Violetta Valéry
    Janelle Visagie | Cendrillon | Maguelonne
    Molly Dzangare | The Tales of Hoffmann | Giulietta
    Nobulumko Mngxekeza | Tosca | Floria Tosca
    Setsoane Jeannette Ntseki | L’inganno Felice | Isabella

    Best Performance by a Support Actor in a Play

    André Roothman | Die fel omstrede kroon van Edward II en Gaveston | Ou Koning, Ou Mortimer
    Mark Elderkin | A Midsummer Night’s Dream | Bottom
    Siyamthanda Sinani | Hamlet (Janni Younge) | Hamlet, Laertes
    Sven Ruygrok | The Beauty Queen of Leenane | Ray Dooley
    Wilhelm van der Walt | Die fel omstrede kroon van Edward II en Gaveston | Jong Mortimer

    Best Performance by a Support Actress in a Play

    Jennifer Steyn | The Beauty Queen of Leenane | Mag Folan
    Jenny Stead | The Promise - On Stage | Astrid Swart and other roles
    Kate Normington | The Promise - On Stage | Rachel Swart and other roles
    Tiisetso Mashifane waNoni | Delela | Production technician

