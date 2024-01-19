Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Travel News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Airlink to resume Durban-Bloemfontein flights

    19 Jan 2024
    19 Jan 2024
    Airlink will be reinstating its direct flights between Durban and Bloemfontein from 26 February 2024. The service is part of Airlink’s strategy to expand its network of flights from Durban as a third hub with Bloemfontein joining Johannesburg, Gqeberha, Mbombela (Nelspruit) and Harare as directly-served destinations.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Airlink’s morning flights on the route will operate Monday to Friday and its late afternoon flights every day except Saturdays.

    "Airlink’s direct service between the two cities is in response to increased calls for convenient and efficient connections that boost productivity for travellers on the route, especially from the business and legal communities sectors.

    "This latest expansion of our comprehensive route network will promote economic activity between the two metropoles and their market catchment areas," says Rodger Foster, Airlink CEO and managing director.

    Flights on the route will be operated by Embraer Regional Jets.

    Read more: aviation, Airlink, air transport, travel industry
    NextOptions


    Related

    Airbnb's Africa Host Spotlight winners revealed
    Airbnb's Africa Host Spotlight winners revealed
    6 hours
    Asata announces Travelstart as latest member
    Asata announces Travelstart as latest member
    1 day
    Source: Cape Town International Airport
    Cape Town International hits all-time high in passenger traffic
    15 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Top 10 travel trends for 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Top 10 travel trends for 2024
     12 Jan 2024
    Global air travel hits 99% of pre-pandemic levels in November
    Global air travel hits 99% of pre-pandemic levels in November
    12 Jan 2024
    Poppy Khoza returns as director for Civil Aviation Authority
    Poppy Khoza returns as director for Civil Aviation Authority
    10 Jan 2024
    Cape Town celebrates repeat tourism status
    Cape Town celebrates repeat tourism status
    8 Jan 2024
    How business travellers are embracing tailored experiences over generic ones
    How business travellers are embracing tailored experiences over generic ones
    5 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz