Airlink to resume Durban-Bloemfontein flights

Airlink will be reinstating its direct flights between Durban and Bloemfontein from 26 February 2024. The service is part of Airlink’s strategy to expand its network of flights from Durban as a third hub with Bloemfontein joining Johannesburg, Gqeberha, Mbombela (Nelspruit) and Harare as directly-served destinations.

Source: Supplied

Airlink’s morning flights on the route will operate Monday to Friday and its late afternoon flights every day except Saturdays.

"Airlink’s direct service between the two cities is in response to increased calls for convenient and efficient connections that boost productivity for travellers on the route, especially from the business and legal communities sectors.

"This latest expansion of our comprehensive route network will promote economic activity between the two metropoles and their market catchment areas," says Rodger Foster, Airlink CEO and managing director.

Flights on the route will be operated by Embraer Regional Jets.