2024 NYF Health Awards Health & Wellness and Pharma grand juries announced

Image supplied.

In 2024, two distinct grand jury panels, representing 16 countries, will judge this year's entries.

These juries will review submissions from each exclusive designation, providing both panels with the opportunity to comprehensively evaluate the world of healthcare and pharma advertising.

NYF Heath’s grand jury

NYF Heath’s grand jury includes a diverse roster of award-winning leaders recruited from top-tier agencies spanning six continents.

Renowned for their award-winning contributions, the grand jury comprises some of the most visionary minds in healthcare advertising.

The 2024 juries’ commitment to excellence and diverse perspectives guarantees that entrants' work will be carefully evaluated with the highest level of dedication and thoughtfulness.

The international grand juries’ collective votes ensure that all entries achieving shortlist status and progressing to the executive jury judging sessions truly represent the most cutting-edge advertising and marketing in today’s healthcare, wellness, and pharmaceutical advertising space.

Global recognition

This nonpartial world-class dual jury is the first step towards global recognition in the 2024 NYF Health Awards.

“NYF Health is grateful that these global innovators whose comprehensive range of talent are sharing their time and expertise on the 2024 NYF Health Awards grand jury,” says Jennifer Vizina, executive director, NYF Health Awards.

“I’m in awe of these visionary leaders from over 90 agencies around the world who will select this year’s shortlist and guarantee that only the most creatively inspiring work will move on to the trophy round.”

NYF’s Health Awards live executive jury sessions will take place on 17 to 18 April 2024, in New York City.

Susan Perlbachs, chief creative officer for Eversana Intouch, will lead the Health & Wellness executive jury and Bruno Abner Rebelo, executive creative director, Grey Health will chair the Pharma executive jury.

The final deadline to enter the 2024 NYF Health Awards is 8 March.

For more information on the 2024 NYF Health competition including rules, regulations and categories and to enter, visit here.