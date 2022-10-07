Industries

    FundiConnect helps essence celebrate 20 years with a giveaway for students

    7 Oct 2022
    Issued by: FundiConnect
    Online student platform, FundiConnect, and cosmetics brand, essence, have launched a brand-new social media competition and giveaway for students.
    The competition is in celebration of the cosmetic brand’s 20th anniversary and will see essence giving R500 hampers to four lucky students.

    To help spread the news, FundiConnect is hosting the giveaway on its Twitter page.

    “Affordable and well-priced, essence has become a household name in South Africa and is an absolutely fantastic product for students. We couldn’t be more excited to be part of the celebration,” says Kezia Rossouw, business development manager at FundiConnect.

    Essence is a globally recognised brand that has taken the world by storm for over two decades with its high-quality and innovative cosmetic products. Its aim is to help individuals from around the world gain access to a wealth of wellness and beauty products at affordable prices. Essence maintains that its passion is make-up and its products are made with the goal of helping people express themselves in creative ways.

    However, the brand is about more than just helping individuals express their individuality with cosmetics. Essence is known for being environmentally aware, and its vegan-friendly and anti-cruelty products are a reflection of that.

    “Makeup should be fun for people, and safe for the environment. That’s why all our products are cruelty-free and never tested on animals,” says the team at essence. These values align with the team at FundiConnect, who are thrilled to be listing the brand on their platform.

    “Student life is about more than attending lectures and studying – it’s also about having fun! We can’t wait to bring this exciting and sustainable brand to the student platform, and wish all our entrants the best of luck,” adds Rossouw.

    The giveaway officially launched on 23 September and will finish on 21 October. The first winner has already been selected, but there are still three lucky winners to be chosen, each of which will be given a free essence hamper valued at R500.

    Students can enter the competition on Twitter.

    For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za or www.houseofcosmetics.co.za.

    FundiConnect
    FundiConnect is South Africa's largest online student support platform, providing students with information about institutions, studies, careers, funding, products, and career resources.

