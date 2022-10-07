Industries

    Stellar line-up of sponsors for Assegai Awards 2022

    7 Oct 2022
    Issued by: DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) is thrilled by the outstanding support the Assegai Awards 2022 edition has received from the Integrated and Direct Marketing (IDM) community.
    Stellar line-up of sponsors for Assegai Awards 2022

    Leading the pack of organisations that have thrown their collective weight behind South Africa’s most anticipated annual awards are TymeBank, Dragonfly Agency, Blue Label Telecoms, Services Sita (Student Category) IAS Agency Selection (IAS Credentials Awards Sponsor), and the highly-popular BizCommunity as media partner.

    “The repackaged, rebranded and all-round reinvigorated Assegais are on track for being an absolute hit with marketers at the Joburg awards evening this November,” says David Dickens, CEO of the DMASA.

    Dickens added that the DMASA had ‘no problem’ attracting its enviable line-up of Assegai sponsors and puts this down to the greater emphasis on international participation through a more varied judging panel, the replacement of certificates in favour of trophies across many award categories, making it easier for more types of marketers to enter and – of course – local marketers wanting to reconnect in the flesh after the pandemic.

    Also, the newly-forged relationship between the New York-headquartered US Association of National Advertising (ANA) and the DMASA saw the Assegai entry requirements for 2022 aligned to an Echo-style format, adding interest. Furthermore, Gold Assegai award category winners can elect to have their submissions considered for a Global Echo Award.

    The Assegai Awards annually showcase the integrated direct marketing industry leaders who have delivered exceptional work over the previous year.
    More information can be found at www.assegaiawards.co.za.

    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
