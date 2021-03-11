LIA invites young creatives to join 2021 Creative LIAisons programme

London International Awards' Creative LIAisons programme his initiating its first-ever, global one-to-one coaching and networking session for young creatives.
These virtual coaching sessions are designed to develop, educate and inspire young creative talent. One of the most valuable components of these coaching sessions is that they allow the participants to establish personal connections through direct interaction with the most-experienced and most-awarded creative professionals in the business.
Coaching is unlocking a person’s potential, helping them to learn rather than teaching them. It is to see in a person the talent they cannot see in themselves, and nurture it.
The mentee selection process opens in March 2021. To qualify for the program, young mentees from around the globe must be currently working in the industry or a related business and will be chosen either by trade press, advertising clubs and associations, recommendations by companies that support LIA, regional competitions or interested young creatives can self-nominate by filling out a form located on: LIAAwards.com
Laurissa Levy, events director, who will furnish each mentee with specific details, will then contact selected mentees personally. Placements in this exclusive and enriching program are limited to 100 participants.
Coaching sessions will take place between April and August 2021. Mentees can expect to have e-coaching sessions, of an hour each, with three different established industry leaders. Each coaching session is personal and tailored to help skill development, how to work and navigate in these virtual times and establish future directions.
“The chance to have one-to-one bespoke and private training coaching sessions with some of the industry’s finest creative minds is a golden opportunity for young creatives working in the industry to improve their skillset. The opportunity to develop the art of perfect practice,” remarked Mark Tutssel, former executive chairman and global chief creative officer of Leo Burnett Worldwide.
Coaching boosts confidence, develops creative skills, improves work performance and builds effective communication ability. These personal real-time one-to-one virtual coaching sessions are an extremely rare opportunity for rising stars.
Aside from direct contact with some of the world’s most respected industry leaders, mentees also have special invaluable access to Creative Hacks by Bernardo Romero, Associate Partner and CCO of The Bloc, New York. Creative Hacks was born from a strong belief that healthcare professionals in the industry could come together to positively impact and change lives through beautifully crafted ideas. These classes will teach young creatives how to create ideas from scratch to the different tools that industry veterans like Tim Jones, Renata Florio and Shaheed Peera use on a daily basis as a foundation to their success. It is a comprehensive, seamless actionable approach suitable for young creatives for all levels. To learn more, go to [[www.creativehacks.net] CreativeHacks.net].
Said Bernardo: “Just like LIA, I have always wanted to give back to the industry. Sharing these modules with the Creative LIAisons mentees is an amazing way to accomplish my goals; to nurture and empower the next generation of creatives in order to make a greater impact in the world. This webinar series will help them optimise their work flow and enrich their craft repertoire, providing them all the tools they need to succeed and over-deliver.”
As in years past, as part of the Creative LIAisons programme, there will be several speaker sessions. Mentees will also be given the privilege to virtually observe the judging sessions in October during statue discussions.
“LIA stands for great work above all. That’s why we are so invested in the nurturing and creative growth of the next generation of creative thinkers. This programme is dedicated to those values that we adhere to with such great conviction. We are grateful for all the support from the coaches who will generously give their time and expertise to make this program a creative development powerhouse,” said Barbara Levy, President LIA.